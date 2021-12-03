LETTER: Support for glamping project in Dyke

As someone with a lifelong love for the beauty and heritage of Greene, but also a realist about our county’s inability to adequately fund our needs, I want to urge everyone to take an open-minded look at the proposal for a new camping and lodging project proposed off Dyke Road.
Recently a petition was circulated, and many signed. I understand the instinctive desire to resist change, but it is unfortunate that the information shared at that time was inaccurate and misleading. I have had the opportunity to meet with the Sojourner team behind the project, and I can attest that they have a much more amenable vision than many understand. The petition suggested that there would be over 244 rentable units; the actual number of units sought is 144. There will not be a “grocery store,” but merely a small “camp store” which will feature a few essentials and a showcase of local goods. Furthermore, the Sojourner group is seeking to work with the county to make the amenities, including a pool and dining, available to the local community.
Over 65 employment positions will be available, offering career opportunities for Greene County citizens and providing for their families. An estimated $607K in county tax revenue will be generated in year one, growing to $750K by year 10, according to a third party study. My friends, a rising tide lifts all boats. Each and every business in Greene stands to benefit from this venture. Think of your neighbors who have invested in this community by offering everything from pottery classes to dining to local beer and wine. Supporting this project is supporting them.
It is essential to understand that the choice before us for this property does not include leaving the land undeveloped. If the Sojourner group is turned away, our friends on Mutton Hollow Road can expect a 29-home subdivision on this property, complete with all the traffic and burden on our schools and services that comes with such a development.
Blending in with rural Greene is in everyone’s common interest and for Sojourner, it is business savvy. They wish to be a Skyline Drive, not an I-81, blending with what we have and showing off the beauty of Greene. To that end, the structures will be built using muted styles and colors, the lighting will be minimal and downward facing and the noise will be strictly limited. Again, that’s in their interest as well as ours.
Any argument about traffic is offset by the alternative of a 29-home subdivision; Route 810 is already a main county traveling route. We all know that the days of scant traffic on 810 are long gone. That said, the project is situated extremely close to
Route 33 and only requires less than 100 yards of travel on Mutton Hollow Road. There is no reason the site would increase traffic to the west on Mutton Hollow, and those residents can expect to maintain the quiet back-hollow road that they have always known.
The Sojourner Group is a serious player in the rapidly growing luxury camping space. They are well organized, experienced and well funded. Greene County needs to understand that if we don’t take advantage of this incredible opportunity to share our beauty and rural heritage and utilize our valuable position as a gateway to the Shenandoah, one of our neighboring counties is certain to reap the benefits that we chose to pass up.
We simply cannot fund the current and future needs of Greene without encouraging vibrant, tax-generating businesses. We also cannot allow those among us who say “no” to everything to do so once again, only to watch the same people complain when the property taxes rise because they refused to allow a broadening of our tax base. If we aren’t open to a new proposal that will showcase the very best our county has to offer while benefitting us all in so many ways, what will we ever say “yes” to?
The Sojourner project presents a rare and wonderful opportunity for Greene, and I urge you all to thoughtfully consider supporting it.
Todd M. Sansom
Dyke