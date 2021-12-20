GUEST EDITORIAL: Constructive citizen involvement is essential to Greene

After four years on the Planning Commission and eight years on the Board of Supervisors (BOS), I’d like to share a few thoughts as I leave Greene’s local government.
Our Comprehensive Plan, which is updated every five years, is Greene’s most important planning document and serves as a guide for our growth. While it is futile to try to stop the growth coming at us, the “Comp Plan” lets us manage that growth. I encourage all residents who want to understand how planning decisions get made to visit the county website and read the document. The Comp Plan, written with many opportunities for citizen input, reflects what our community wants to be. We are currently in the five-year review period for the Comp Plan and, frankly, we need greater citizen input going forward because we are at a very important crossroads of some critical growth issues. For example: do we continue to treat Ruckersville as our designated growth area? Are the western parts of the community off-limits for anything other than agriculture, forestry and the by-right residential developments that frequently result when rural land is sold?
Constructive citizen involvement is essential, and we need more volunteers on our various boards and commissions. It pleases me to watch volunteer appointees constructively driving our governance by committing time and effort to bodies like our Planning Commission, our Economic Development Authority and our Tourism Council. I applaud each of them, even when I sometimes disagree with them. I encourage others to get involved and make Greene what the greater majority wants it to be.
Here follow a few of the more significant things that have come to pass in recent years. With a $2.6 million local commitment to high-speed internet, it appears broadband is finally coming to rural Greene County. Though costly, our schools’ infrastructure is vastly improved, and there is good reason to be proud of our campus facilities. A Town Center is finally coming to Ruckersville at a location that will have commercial opportunities, jobs, more dining options, new housing types and more reasons not to drive to Charlottesville. Tourism—part of our Comp Plan—is growing, bringing significant tax revenue from visitors who spend... and then go home. We now control our own destiny with a homegrown Emergency Medical Service and a new EMS Building. Our water equation has been, unfortunately, unduly complicated. However, our current BOS was steadfast and united, and the table is now set: Greene will leave the Rapidan Service Authority, and we will soon be able to provide better service and meet the growth demands that have been building for decades. I expect that we will be able to tap into federal water infrastructure dollars with multiple shovel-ready projects.
The Town of Stanardsville is safer, more attractive and a more pleasant place than it was a few years ago. And our Parks and Recreation Department is going places it has needed to go for some time now.
Progress has been less than perfect. Not everyone is happy with Greene’s directions and there are many areas that need work. For one, COVID-19 has caused great damage and, while our community has been incredibly resilient, the toll has been great.
Some question whether the citizen advisory group, the School Board and the BOS were overly ambitious with the school infrastructure project. I believe we all did the right thing. These were solid long-term investments in our children. Now, Richmond must provide increased compensation for faculty and staff salary and benefits so that Virginia’s educators are more competitive nationally. Greene County residents simply cannot make up the difference that is required with local real estate taxes.
We haven’t been able to get a firing range approved in a safe location. I don’t know many who are against the concept of a safe range, but as our two high-profile gun range proposals in recent years have demonstrated, virtually no one wants an open-air range in their neighborhood.
Even with smart investments in emergency services, our Sheriff’s Department and Volunteer firefighters—who serve us exceedingly well—need more support. The recommendations of our recent public safety consultant provide promising direction.
Not everyone agrees with the role tourism plays in our economy. I’ve been a supporter of tourism and I hope local government will continue to carefully assess which initiatives are a good fit and which ones are not. And, yes, residents have a voice in these matters.
I’ve also learned a few things, some of them painfully.
The BOS can’t please everyone, so they must use the Comp Plan as their guide, listen to the experts, pay particularly close attention to Greene County residents most directly impacted by submitted proposals, and bear in mind that all property owners have property rights.
It took me several years to learn that governing on Facebook is impossible. Civic participation is essential, but so is civility, and debate on the internet is futile. Governance must happen in public, in the Greene County Administration Building, where everyone is on the record.
Serving in local government is harder than it looks. It’s real work. What some folks believe is only a twice per month commitment is, in fact, many hours in behind the scenes work, preparation and conversing with neighbors, experts and others who have a vested interest in our community.
By the way, do you know how your locally elected BOS members are compensated? As Chairman of the Board, I net $747.99 per month. The other four board members are paid even less, but I’ve not heard a single complaint. There hasn’t been a raise to the board in a decade, and that’s really just fine by me. If there is a financial incentive to run for the board, those with less than honorable intentions might be tempted to run for a seat.
There is corruption in some local governments. I honestly haven’t experienced it here in Greene County. It is painful when I hear unfounded accusations. If citizens believe there is corruption, I encourage them to report it to the Virginia State Police or the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Stanardsville, our historic county seat, also deserves continued support. This pretty little town serves as a historic touchstone and is our academic, judicial and administrative center. Keeping it safe and helping its economy grow is essential. I encourage everyone who enjoys our 4th of July events, our Christmas parades, our Schools, our Farmer’s Market, a community bank, our small concert venue and that small town feel to get involved with the Stanardsville Area Revitalization group, Red White Blue ‘n Greene or Greene Commons, and help this small town thrive.
Recruiting the most competent County Administrator Greene County can afford is one of the best investments we can make. Honesty, integrity, competence, thick skin and a long history in local government are critical criteria for the job. Hiring an administrator with a law degree might make good sense too! The investment pays off.
A few notes of gratitude are in order. First, my appreciation to those who reside in the Stanardsville District who were confident enough to vote me into office, and then reelect me, to the Board of Supervisors. I am profoundly appreciative of our first responders, including our law enforcement professionals, volunteer firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians. I am in awe of our educators and how well Greene County Public Schools serve our children. My hat is off to our Constitutional Officers and their teams and each Greene County employee who works so hard to make Greene County a fine place to live, work, and play. Finally, thank you to the many Greene County residents who phoned me, emailed me, pulled me aside at public events or chewed my ear on Main Street, at Lowe’s or at Walmart! I learned from each of you. Have a beautiful Christmas with family and friends and a prosperous and positive 2022.