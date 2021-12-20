GUEST EDITORIAL: Constructive citizen involvement is essential to Greene

Here follow a few of the more significant things that have come to pass in recent years. With a $2.6 million local commitment to high-speed internet, it appears broadband is finally coming to rural Greene County. Though costly, our schools’ infrastructure is vastly improved, and there is good reason to be proud of our campus facilities. A Town Center is finally coming to Ruckersville at a location that will have commercial opportunities, jobs, more dining options, new housing types and more reasons not to drive to Charlottesville. Tourism—part of our Comp Plan—is growing, bringing significant tax revenue from visitors who spend... and then go home. We now control our own destiny with a homegrown Emergency Medical Service and a new EMS Building. Our water equation has been, unfortunately, unduly complicated. However, our current BOS was steadfast and united, and the table is now set: Greene will leave the Rapidan Service Authority, and we will soon be able to provide better service and meet the growth demands that have been building for decades. I expect that we will be able to tap into federal water infrastructure dollars with multiple shovel-ready projects.