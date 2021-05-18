GUEST EDITORIAL: American Legion needs help placing flags

American Legion Post 128 needs help from the community to place American Flags at the graves of each of the veterans within Greene County in recognition of Memorial Day.

If you know of a veteran’s grave that does not have a flag, please gather as much information as possible regarding the grave (location, name, dates, branch of service, photos of the headstones) and provide the information to the Legion so they can be added to the database.

If you find veterans’ graves while out placing flags that they do not have on their list, the post wants that information as well, and will update its database for future events.

If you have a cemetery on your private land, please be aware people may be placing flags on Saturday, May 29. If you’d prefer, you can request flags and place them yourself.

The Legion has the county broken down into quadrants:

• The west quadrant includes five locations and 63 veterans. There are three public cemeteries—Evergreen, Mount Olivet and the Dean Graveyard off Skyline Drive—and two private cemeteries, Naylor-Dickerson off Dyke Road and Smithland Graveyard off Simmons Gap Road.