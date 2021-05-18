GUEST EDITORIAL: American Legion needs help placing flags

American Legion Post 128 needs help from the community to place American Flags at the graves of each of the veterans within Greene County in recognition of Memorial Day.
If you know of a veteran’s grave that does not have a flag, please gather as much information as possible regarding the grave (location, name, dates, branch of service, photos of the headstones) and provide the information to the Legion so they can be added to the database.
If you find veterans’ graves while out placing flags that they do not have on their list, the post wants that information as well, and will update its database for future events.
If you have a cemetery on your private land, please be aware people may be placing flags on Saturday, May 29. If you’d prefer, you can request flags and place them yourself.
The Legion has the county broken down into quadrants:
• The west quadrant includes five locations and 63 veterans. There are three public cemeteries—Evergreen, Mount Olivet and the Dean Graveyard off Skyline Drive—and two private cemeteries, Naylor-Dickerson off Dyke Road and Smithland Graveyard off Simmons Gap Road.
• The north quadrant includes 17 locations and 46 veterans. There are five public cemeteries: Liberty Baptist Church, Middle River Free Pentecostal; Mt. Coran Baptist; Shiloh Baptist; and Shiloh Church of the Brethren. There are 12 private cemeteries: Arrington Graveyard off Ice House Road; Beadles Graveyard in Greene Acres; Brock Graveyard also in Greene Acres; Miller Cemetery off South River Road; Mills Graveyard near Shiloh Baptist Church; Moyers Cemetery off Spotswood Trail; Shelton Graveyard off Octonia Road; Shiflett Graveyard; Shifflett Family Cemetery at the top of Pocosin Mountain; Taylor Graveyard off Mutts Lane; Taylor/Fletcher Cemetery off Middle River Road; and Trisdell Graveyard, also off Middle River Road.
• The east quadrant includes nine locations with 95 veterans. Public cemeteries include Bethany Baptist Church; Ruckersville Community Cemetery; and Westover United Methodist Church. Private cemeteries include: Brown Graveyard off Payton Lane; Burton Family Cemetery off Fredericksburg Road; Frye Family Cemetery off Toms Road; Morris Family Graveyard off Moore Road; Shipp Family Cemetery; and Thornton Family Cemetery off Dundee Road.
• The south quadrant includes 15 locations and 32 veterans. Public cemeteries include Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren; Mount Paran United Methodist Church; and Mount Zion Baptist Church. There are 12 private locations including: Deane Graveyard off Advance Mills Road; Dowell Graveyard off Old Farm Road; Dunnivan Cemetery off Homestead Place; Early Family Cemetery off Celt Road; Frye Family Cemetery off Rose Lane; Gilbert Family Cemetery off Gilbert Road; Madison Family Cemetery off Swift Run Road; McDaniel Graveyard off Route 633; Murray Family Cemetery off Amicus Road; Redmond Family Cemetery off Swift Run Road; Thomas Graveyard off Burnley Station Road; and Wetsel Family Cemetery off Rolling Hills Road.
The Legion does not want to miss any veterans’ graves, so if a cemetery is missing from the list or on your land, please let them know.
To help in placing flags this Memorial Day, meet at the Post at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29. Dress for the weather and wear suitable footgear. The Post is at 636 Madison Road in Stanardsville. If you have unserviceable American flags, bring them to the Legion Post so they may be disposed of properly.
For further information or to request flags for private cemeteries on your land, contact Post 128’s flag coordinator at alp128flags@earthlink.net.