WMMS kids take 1st, 8th in nation for NHD

Shaller said she enjoyed doing the research from the comfort of her home while learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t have the help of teachers and that was a downside, but I was at home and I could just sit there in my pajama pants and do research,” she said.

“It was a little bit harder to get access to books, but we found a way,” Bruton agreed. “We bought some, so now I get to have them forever instead of just checking them out from the library.”

“They worked together at a distance and I think they have a lot to be proud of,” said Bruton’s dad during a celebration at the school last week. “Porter Halyburton was really generous with his time; I eavesdropped on the interview. … It was cool that he was so willing to share his experience.”

This is the first year that a student from WMMS has placed first in the nationwide contest. According to one of the judges, “this documentary plays as richly and smoothly as many professional documentaries.”

For Marri, this was his first year competing in the junior division of NHD.