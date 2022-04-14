WMHS to host Career Expo April 18

On Monday, April 18, William Monroe High School is hosting a Career Expo for students and community members to network and learn with representatives from a variety of local businesses. An expo is different from a traditional career fair in that attendees will not be seeking job placement or interview opportunities so much as they are being encouraged to explore different jobs and learn more about them.

“The goal of the event is to expose students to various different job markets and job opportunities—things they could potentially do as a career either directly out of high school or even if they go to college … students are only going to want to go into jobs that they know exist,” said Greene County Tech Center Principal and CTE Director Jess Peregoy. “Our job now is to just kind of educate them on all the many different options and opportunities that lie out there waiting for them.”

Around 50 employers were scheduled to be at the event as of press time, encompassing everything from assisted living facilities to HVAC companies, Piedmont Virginia Community College, machinery, healthcare, banking, UVA facilities management, the local fire departments, local military recruiting, Greene County Public Schools, Pepsi-Cola, food service and transportation and much more.

“We’re looking for a lot of local companies—letting our kids know you can go off and go to college and come back and be a thriving part of your community here in Greene or the surrounding areas,” Peregoy said. “There are a lot of different career clusters and different areas, (so) no matter what your interests are, there’s going to be something in our area for you.”

Virginia Career Works and Piedmont Virginia Community College have both partnered with the school in making contacts to businesses in the area and the Greene County Chamber of Commerce is also connecting to employers at the event.

“As a Career and Technical Education (CTE) director, my main goal is—through the eyes of a graduate—the last thing that we want any of our students to do is walk across the stage, get their diploma and say ‘Now what?’ ” Peregoy continued. “We want every student who walks across the stage … to have a plan. And I think that something like a Career Expo is going to help students develop that.”

The Career Expo is not the only opportunity for students to think about the future. In Greene County, students are encouraged to begin planning for the future from an early age, and courses in personal finance and technical education can prepare them to be self-sustaining members of society right out of school.

“We have conversations with our students one on one about what do you want to do when you graduate? What is your plan? What does that look like?” Peregoy said. “It starts when they’re freshmen and sophomores, so that can’t just be a conversation that you have with your seniors.

To give students the best foundation possible for exploring their futures, Peregoy says they are starting to add CTE exploration activities to the elementary and middle school levels, including inviting those students to the tech center to see some of the opportunities they may be interested in as they get older. Seventh- and tenth-graders specifically have been invited to attend the Career Expo during their school day as well as seniors and other high school students.

“Any student in the high school who’s interested in visiting will have the opportunity at some point throughout the day, but for those core groups that will be a part of their curriculum that day,” she said. “And then we’re going to open it to the community once school lets out—so 3:30 to 5:30 would be an opportunity for anyone in the community who’s interested to come by and check it out and do a little networking.”

That’s not to say that job connections will not be made at this event, however.

“Will (companies) have opportunities to potentially network with candidates, as older students want summer jobs or whatever? Sure—that’s definitely on the table,” Peregoy said. “But beyond that, we just want to make sure our kids know what it is you do. What does your company do? What types of jobs do you have available? What career cluster does that fall under? So if a student is interested in auto mechanics and that’s something that you offer, they have that opportunity to have conversations about what it’s like and to make a connection.”

Instructional coaches Allison Hughes (at the middle school) and Jesse Lamm (at the high school) will be providing preparatory and day-of activities for students to complete while attending the fair, for use in later discussion in the classroom.

“We want our students to talk and open up and really dig in and explore,” Peregoy said. “Every student when they graduate has to have an academic plan, done through counseling. This is just kind of taking it a step further and making sure that we’re providing opportunities that we haven’t always provided in the past. Part of the excitement for this—especially when you throw in the COVID years—is when they can actually come in and talk to people outside of the school community and make connections and get closer to whatever ‘normal’ happens to be … understanding that there’s going to be a world outside of this madness and they need to get prepared for it.”

The fair begins at 9 a.m. for students and runs until 5:30 p.m. (members of the public are welcome from 3:15-5:30) and will take place at William Monroe High School, 254 Monroe Drive in Stanardsville.

