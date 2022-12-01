WMHS librarian selected as VAASL Shenandoah Region Librarian of the Year

William Monroe High School librarian Leah Talbert was recently selected as the Virginia Association of School Librarians Shenandoah Region Librarian of the Year.

Talbert was selected for her excellence in collaborating with others, effectively teaching, promoting libraries, connecting with her school community, and being a leader in the profession.

“It was very humbling to win this award,” said Talbert. “I love my job so much and consider it an honor to have been selected as the Shenandoah Librarian of the Year so early in my library career.”

Talbert, who is in her fourth year as the high school’s librarian, also serves as the VAASL director-elect for the Shenandoah region. In this role, Talbert represents regional librarians and also provides content for the organization’s communication channels.

“Leah is a tireless advocate for promoting student creativity, collaboration, and the love of reading,” said Kathryn Brunelle, principal of William Monroe High School. “We’re lucky to have Leah not only as our fantastic librarian, but also as someone who inspires others and is a positive role model for our students.”