WMHS alumnus to host fundraiser for esports team

When WMHS class of 2004 alumnus Shane Borrelli heard that his alma mater was fielding an esports team this year, he immediately asked how he could help them grow the program.

“Besides enjoying video games myself, esports is just a completely new way for the newer generations to be competitive; and I think being competitive builds character in different ways and also helps with confidence,” he said. “Also, these kids having a way—in school—to show what they’re passionate about is pretty amazing.”

Borrelli took over ownership of The End Games in Charlottesville in April 2010. Nearly twelve years later, the store has grown in its new location at Albemarle Square, where he runs the shop in conjunction with co-owners Sam Fogelgren and Brian Roberts. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the store offered weekly video game tournaments as well as role-playing game nights, Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon card tournaments and even hosted its own local gaming convention for a few years. They have the largest selection of board and card games in town and began offering free delivery during the pandemic to folks who were looking for new ways to spend time at home.

Borrelli said he’s excited to be giving back to the next generation of gamers.

“Giving back to the high school—they have something (now) that I would have absolutely been in, and it seems like they’re just starting and they need help,” he said. “Diversity in video game sports is pretty crazy, too. People who are physically challenged, obviously this is a way that they can compete in something as well, if they have the drive and they want to do it. That makes it much more accessible (than traditional sports).”

The fundraiser will take the form of a Super Smash Brothers tournament at the game store, with all welcome to come and pit themselves against the high school players for a chance at a prize. A door charge of $5 and an additional $5 entry fee for each of two tournaments will all be donated to the team to purchase their new uniforms and additional equipment.

Starting at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, players will compete in two-on-two competitions to hone their competitive skills. At 5 p.m. the one-on-one tournament begins, and each tournament will award three prizes, courtesy of the store.

“There’s first, second and third-place trophy prizes and anyone that comes in and donates to the fundraiser will get 5% off their purchase that day,” Borrelli said.

The End Games is located at 374 Hillsdale Drive in Charlottesville and masks are required for all customers and staff, regardless of vaccine status. Learn more at facebook.com/TheEndGamesVA.

