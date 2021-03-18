Whitmarsh contract renewed for 4 years

At its monthly meeting March 10, the Greene County School Board heard updates on federal funding requests for special education and the tech center, renewed the superintendent’s contract, reviewed annual policy changes and received an overview of third-quarter student progress. Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, after having her contract renewed for four more years by unanimous vote, also presented brief budget and COVID-19 updates.
No one from the public signed up to speak on any topic.
Sharon Mack, Ruckersville District, made the motion to reappoint Whitmarsh for another four years as division superintendent, to run through summer 2025. Stanardsville representative Jason Collier seconded.
“Over the eight years I’ve been in this role, this has certainly been the most challenging year,” Whitmarsh told the board. “I’m very thankful for the teamwork and support this year and … I look forward to working with the board as well as the amazing educators, leaders and support staff of Greene for at least the next four years.”
Greene County Technical Education Center Principal Dr. Michael Ormsmith, who will be leaving at the end of the school year to become a school superintendent in South Dakota, presented the 2021-22 Perkins Grant application for $49,072, which encompasses federal financial support for the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program in the county. According to Ormsmith, despite the pandemic and with hybrid and virtual educational models offering less opportunity for CTE students due to the hands-on nature of the classes, he said enrollment in the past year is only down by 5%—many students still chose to enroll in the business and marketing class, which is able to be taken virtually.
With the move to virtual professional development and some smaller class sizes in the past year, funding dollars for CTE can be shifted to equipment upgrades, currently 68% of the grant application.
Dr. Wendy Mitchem, special services director, presented the 2021-22 special education federal funding application for a total of $770,960. Of this amount, 70.7% is employee salaries and summer programming; 27.3% is employee benefits; 1.4% is purchased services and professional development; the remainder is for materials and supplies, including assessment software and equipment for instructional accommodations.
“This by no means is all the funding that is utilized—this is just the way we allocate the federal funding stream,” Mitchem said. “We spend 98% of the federal funds that we are allocated on our staff that serve our kids with disabilities.”
The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) policies are reviewed and updated at least annually and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Huber gave a brief overview of 38 policy changes which ranged from minor phrasing adjustments (for example, the use of “chair” instead of “chairman” to refer to the head of the school board) to policies reflecting new state laws on the public availability of family life education materials for parents.
The full text of the policy changes can be viewed as part of the school board meeting packet at sites.google.com/a/greenecountyschools.com/school-board-agendas and will be voted on next month.
As part of the monthly Return to Learn update, Huber noted that there have been additional requests this month by parents to switch their children from virtual to in-person learning for the final quarter of the school year. As of March 10, there were 12 requests at Ruckersville Elementary, 15 at Nathanael Greene Elementary, 10 at Nathanael Greene Primary, 14 at William Monroe Middle School and 14 at William Monroe High School. Two RES students requested to switch from in-person to virtual.
“Our administrators and school staff have been working diligently to accommodate as many requests as possible and communicate with families in a timely manner,” Huber said. “Requests are only being denied when there is not physical capacity in our classrooms or staffing limitations … in the elementary schools, where we are in five days a week, many of our grade levels are at capacity, both from a staffing and space perspective.”
During the fourth quarter, efforts will turn to administering assessments to judge the level of learning loss throughout the pandemic for students in all grade levels. According to Huber, these assessments are being done prior to the end of school in order to give teachers and administrators time to prepare for instruction in the fall as well as to identify those who may benefit from additional summer school offerings and supports.
“While we look at data on academic learning loss, it’s also important to review the data collection plans in place for students and their social and emotional needs,” Huber said. “Our school-based and division-level staffs feel the need to screen all students … to better prepare and understand the impact that this year has had on our children.”
A resiliency assessment provided through Success Highways measures seven key areas of focus: valuing education; academic confidence; connectedness to teachers; connectedness to an adult; stress; health and well-being; and intrinsic motivation. Variations on this assessment are targeted at grades 3-5 and 6-10 and can be viewed at www.scholarcentric.com/solutions/resiliency-assessments.
Additionally, Standards of Learning (SOL) testing and performance-based assessments will begin in the fourth quarter. SOL testing will have to be done in person, and school staff is working with virtual families to schedule these exams. While passing scores have been slightly lowered, the school division will not be able to arrange for re-takes in younger grades as are normally offered.
In the coming weeks, parents will be surveyed to determine planning of learning models for the fall semester.
“We’ll be surveying all parents to determine which students will be virtual and which wish to be in person for next year,” Whitmarsh said. “Anyone who wishes to come to school in person starting next school year will have the option to do so, and our hope is that it will be five days a week.”
Whitmarsh also provided a brief budget update based on updated calculations from the state.
“Based on the crossover budget, state revenue changed from a proposed $20,427,176 to $20,956,459, for an increase of $529,000,” she said. “This changes our request to the board of supervisors to $216,831 in addition to our current level of funding.”
As of last week, the supervisors were not planning to meet the school board’s full request — see related story.
“I want to encourage everyone to pay attention, to participate—to let your comments be heard if you’re comfortable with that—regarding the county budget process that’s ongoing,” said Vice Chair Todd Sansom, Monroe District. “Pay attention to that stuff, folks—it affects us. Here on the school board, we’ve done what we can do. We have given our board of supervisors … $216,000 was the increase on the school board budget that is somewhere in the neighborhood of $40 million … in light of the fact that we did not have an increase last year, I think that is a very reasonable request, and I know they would look forward to hearing from the public if you feel the same way.”