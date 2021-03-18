Whitmarsh contract renewed for 4 years

As part of the monthly Return to Learn update, Huber noted that there have been additional requests this month by parents to switch their children from virtual to in-person learning for the final quarter of the school year. As of March 10, there were 12 requests at Ruckersville Elementary, 15 at Nathanael Greene Elementary, 10 at Nathanael Greene Primary, 14 at William Monroe Middle School and 14 at William Monroe High School. Two RES students requested to switch from in-person to virtual.

“Our administrators and school staff have been working diligently to accommodate as many requests as possible and communicate with families in a timely manner,” Huber said. “Requests are only being denied when there is not physical capacity in our classrooms or staffing limitations … in the elementary schools, where we are in five days a week, many of our grade levels are at capacity, both from a staffing and space perspective.”

During the fourth quarter, efforts will turn to administering assessments to judge the level of learning loss throughout the pandemic for students in all grade levels. According to Huber, these assessments are being done prior to the end of school in order to give teachers and administrators time to prepare for instruction in the fall as well as to identify those who may benefit from additional summer school offerings and supports.