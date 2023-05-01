If you’re an adult under age 65 who has not gotten a COVID vaccine, there’s new guidance: You only need one shot. But many adults over 65 are eligible for a second booster.

The state health department has approved new, simplified COVID-19 vaccine guidance issued this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About one in four Virginia residents has not received a COVID shot.

People who have not received a bivalent shot should get one dose. This includes children who have completed their primary series and adolescents and adults under age 65. So-called bivalent shots are designed to ward off the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

Infants, toddlers and young children 6 months through 5 years who are unvaccinated may receive two shots of Moderna. Children 6 months through 4 years can receive three shots of Pfizer.

School-age children 5 years and older can receive two shots of Moderna or one of Pfizer.

Adults 65 and older are eligible for a second booster if it has been at least four months since their first booster. About 20 million adults in this age group nationwide received a bivalent booster more than four months ago, the CDC said.

People with immunocompromising conditions are also eligible for a second booster.

Only Moderna and Pfizer-branded shots have approved bivalent versions of the vaccine.

You can get a shot for free through the state health department or at a pharmacy.

It’s unclear if the CDC will recommend an annual COVID booster. The announcements made this week say nothing about whether an annual shot is more or less likely, a spokesperson for the state health department said.

COVID levels have been low in central Virginia since January.