Tech Center holds signing day

Greene County Technical Education Center’s Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) teacher Harold Shifflett hosted a the third annual signing day ceremony for soon-to-be Greene County graduates who have been offered employment in their field from several local companies. On Monday morning, May 10, representatives of each company visited the school’s courtyard to ceremonially sign letters of intent—just like with athletes who have been offered athletic college scholarships. Parents were in attendance as well as school principal Dr. Michael Ormsmith and several other teachers, who offered words of congratulations to the hard-working young men.
“Nine HVAC students who are graduating secured employment, and seven of them celebrated that day with the companies who hired them,” said GCPS Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh at the May 12 school board meeting. “We’re incredibly thankful for these community partners and very proud of our graduates, so we want to highlight the successes of the tech center.”