Teaching elections during 2020 cycle

Loret used CNN’s interactive Electoral College map as a learning tool for his students in the days after the election to talk through the process.

“They would flip the states from red to blue or blue to red and then the states that hadn’t been called yet were kept a neutral color,” he said. “It’s about as close as you can get to hands-on in civics—a hands-on experience with understanding how the Electoral College works and how presidents are elected. Because when I told them that actually when you vote you’re not electing the president—you’re electing someone who then elects the president—and then when I told them that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 … well, they didn’t know what the popular vote meant and then they said, ‘How does this happen?’ Because all they know is that Donald Trump is the president and as far as they know (because they’re so young), Donald Trump has always been president.”

Loret says he has had to help students understand the sources of information they hear in their daily lives and hopes that these lessons will stick with them as they get older.