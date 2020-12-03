Teaching elections during 2020 cycle

Educating Greene County’s next generation of informed voters
Teaching in 2020 has many challenges, from social distancing to online learning to keeping control of a classroom taking place in multiple households over Zoom. But to be a government teacher during this year’s tumultuous election had some special challenges.
“We used the election as an opportunity to introduce students to presidential elections and media literacy,” said William Monroe Middle School seventh-grade civics teacher Michael Loret. “It provided us an opportunity to introduce students to the two-party system, the Republicans and Democrats, as well as the two candidates; to discuss the workings of the Electoral College and how a candidate is actually elected; to engage in higher order predictive thinking on the outcome of the election; and to expose students to news coverage and discuss bias in the media.”
During a daily reading block, seventh-graders in Loret’s class read an article about the election from the BBC.
“I use that article to help them understand the difference between bias and objective and why it might be important to have a more objective opinion,” Loret said. “The reality is that there aren’t a lot of unbiased news sources that they can get to nowadays, so it’s encouraging them to use multiple outlets or even think outside the box and go to … a news source that’s not American.”
Last month, his class participated in a mock election in collaboration with the team of five teachers and 70 students. Afterwards, they compared the results to the real-life Greene County election day results and discussed what they had learned.
“There are three of us who teach civics, and I think I’m the only one that even tried to talk about the election because it is so contentious,” Loret said. “My sense, having taught in Greene County a few years now, is that it is a community that is politically astute and folks are engaged in what’s going on; and I think it’s my job to equip the students with the thinking skills they need to make good choices and to express their beliefs through the democratic process. That’s why I’m a teacher; if I didn’t talk about this stuff I wouldn’t be doing my job—I would be preparing them for a [standardized test] and meanwhile the world passes them by.”
While Loret acknowledges the necessity of remaining neutral in discussing politics with his students, he says he has latched on to the students’ interest in the topic as a teaching tool.
“My hope is that because of the high level of interest, this is an opportunity to teach them media literacy,” he said. “I work with 12-year-olds who aren’t, like me, going to the New York Times or Fox News on a regular basis—that’s all still very alien to them. So it was an opportunity for me to introduce them to different websites and explain what was going on in the news.”
Loret used CNN’s interactive Electoral College map as a learning tool for his students in the days after the election to talk through the process.
“They would flip the states from red to blue or blue to red and then the states that hadn’t been called yet were kept a neutral color,” he said. “It’s about as close as you can get to hands-on in civics—a hands-on experience with understanding how the Electoral College works and how presidents are elected. Because when I told them that actually when you vote you’re not electing the president—you’re electing someone who then elects the president—and then when I told them that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 … well, they didn’t know what the popular vote meant and then they said, ‘How does this happen?’ Because all they know is that Donald Trump is the president and as far as they know (because they’re so young), Donald Trump has always been president.”
Loret says he has had to help students understand the sources of information they hear in their daily lives and hopes that these lessons will stick with them as they get older.
“I had a kid tell me … that Pennsylvania flipped to Trump,” he said. “This was after Election Day and after the news outlets had called it. So I said, ‘OK, where did you hear that?’ And he pulled out his phone … and the answer was TikTok. It was a teachable moment, because we had been going to the New York Times so they could understand what’s going on with the coronavirus. I take them to the Times, I take them to Fox News, I take them to CNN and let them sort of see what the difference is between what they are saying and what TikTok is saying, and that these are not equal.”
Because children (and some adults) get much of their news from social media rather than from newspapers and television news outlets, Loret says he believes it’s his job to introduce his students to different sources of information and teach them to evaluate their sources.
“They’re all familiar with the term ‘fake news’ and they of course associate it with the president,” he said. “But fake news is also, are you getting your news from social media? Because if you are, maybe you should try looking at a professional news outlet.”
At William Monroe High School, government teacher Brad Berry teaches both dual-enrollment courses through Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC)—currently all online—and an advanced government class in the blended model at the high school.
“I always try to be non-partisan and present both sides, let them talk to each other and research and then let them come to their own conclusions about things,” Berry said of his teaching style. “One thing I’ve taught my classes is that I want to have conversations and discussions but we’ve got to learn to do it the right way. It’s hard to convince seniors in high school that it’s OK to disagree with each other—don’t get personal about it. There’s a difference between feeling strongly and being emotional and then being disrespectful to someone that has a different belief.”
With the highly contentious election this year, Berry deviated from his usual scheduled lesson plan to be sure they were addressing current events with his classes.
“We put a map of the U.S. up and we updated it every day based on the election,” he said. “We went over the Electoral College; the reasons for it. When we looked at the constitutional debate, it shows that the framers—the people that wrote the Constitution—wanted the states to be in charge of elections. They didn’t want a popular vote to elect the president … the framers basically felt like—especially back then when there was no national newspapers, no radio, no television—they were afraid that the people wouldn’t know enough to make a good choice, and they’d elect a demagogue, someone that just appealed to their passions. So, they went away from a popular vote and that’s why we even have the Electoral College.”
Berry’s classes discussed everything from the forming of the Constitution and the Electoral College, to the meaning of a ‘swing state’ and why certain states were seemingly more crucial to the outcome of the presidential race; they talked about the lawsuits and what constitutes evidence of the claims in each state.
“We talked about the number of electors and how you need 270, but there can be a tie,” Berry said. “So we talked about what would happen if there is a tie and we talked about the election of 1800 when there actually was a tie between (Thomas) Jefferson and (Aaron) Burr and then the 12th Amendment was passed. We talked about how the reason that George W. Bush beat Al Gore in 2000 is because the state’s a winner-take-all ... Maine and Nebraska are not but everybody else is, so it’s really the person that wins the most states that can amass 270 electoral votes. We looked at the 2016 election where Trump beat Clinton because he won more states, but Clinton had more popular vote.”
Topics of discussion also included the polarization of American politics and how most other countries around the world have more than two prominent political parties.
“I created this project that they had to complete and it was to watch the very first televised debate between (John) Kennedy and (Richard) Nixon in 1960 and then compare that with the first (Donald) Trump — (Joe) Biden debate,” Berry said. “They had to do some research and write a paper … the point I wanted to make is just how different it was then compared to now. There was one podium; the (candidates) were asked a question, they would get up from a seated position and go to the podium. A lot of the students thought that was better because it’s a lot harder to interrupt somebody if you’re sitting in a chair.”
Berry teaches all of his PVCC courses online and through Zoom and also uses Zoom several times per week with his blended students during the days they are not in school. He says he misses the feeling of in-person discussions with his students but appreciates the ability to hold class discussions in this manner this year.
“Somebody will say something really perceptive, or two students will disagree but they’ll find common ground,” he said. “Some of them have fairly strong beliefs, but there was nobody that I can think of that was not appropriate in how they expressed themselves to each other or to me.”
Berry hopes the lessons on dialogue and bias will be ones that his students take with them out into the world.
“It’s been better than I thought, on Zoom,” he said. “I don’t want to jinx it but it’s gone pretty well. Everybody is cognizant of the fact that students are going through a lot and they’re being deprived of a normal school year, so we’re trying to compensate for that as best we can. And I just tell them it’s really important to vote; a lot of people sacrificed a whole lot so you can vote.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!