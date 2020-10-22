Surviving COVID: kindergarten teacher shares her story with help from her class in cute video

Even in the darkest moments, Woods never stopped thinking about her kindergartners.

“During those nights, I wish I still had the little pieces of paper … I’d take a post-it and write a little piece of that song, and then I’d write another little piece,” Woods said. “’We social distance at a six-foot stance,’ that was the hardest part of it, because I was like, these are 5-year-olds, I need something that’s easy to sing and fun.”

Five months later, Woods still struggles with fatigue and trouble breathing at times.

“Those Taylor girls that came to my house out of concern for me, because I took care of them when they were in kindergarten, they were just standing by my bed at my house crying because they never in all the years have seen me like that,” Woods said. “When people say this is just the flu—when they tell me that it’s not real, I could lose my (mind). I could just go completely ballistic. I don’t doubt for a second that if I didn’t get help that Sunday, I would have died that Sunday. It is so serious and it needs to be taken so seriously.”

Woods wants to thank every person who helped her survive her ordeal.