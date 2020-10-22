Surviving COVID: kindergarten teacher shares her story with help from her class in cute video

“ABC, 123, we wear our masks to be COVID-free!”
Stanardsville kindergarten teacher Jo Ann Woods nearly lost her life to COVID-19 in May. In the dark and lonely nights of her hospital stay, she wrote a song for her students about wearing masks to stay safe. Five months later, and with the kids’ help, she is sharing a cute video to help raise awareness about the dangers of the virus.
Woods’ experience with COVID-19 began in mid-May with a trip to the doctor’s office. Because her symptoms did not include a cough or fever at the time, the doctors sent in several prescriptions and advised her to rest at home.
“I never got any better; I just kept getting worse,” Woods said. “For days, I couldn’t eat; I was just in the bed. By Friday I was so weak because I hadn’t eaten, I said, ‘if I don’t get out of here and get to the hospital, I’m going to die right here.’ That’s how bad it was.”
On May 22, Woods went to the emergency room where she was put on IV fluids. She had lost more than 20 pounds but still did not suspect that she might have the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) because her symptoms were atypical. Part of the difficulty with diagnosing and halting the spread of the virus is due to the wide variety of symptoms in different people.
Sent home again and told to rest, Woods said it was three former students who helped to save her life that weekend.
“By Sunday I couldn’t even hardly hold my head up—I was in and out—a straw had to be held in my mouth for me to even drink out of; that’s how sick I was,” she said. “And I knew. I knew that I was going to die that day. A couple of kids that I had taught—they’re grown, and one of them is a (registered nurse)—came into my house and they helped get me in the vehicle.”
The three Taylor girls helped get Woods to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and the one who was a nurse wrote down a list of questions for her to take to the doctor.
“She wrote down questions and she put it in the pocket of my robe and she said, ‘don’t give it to a nurse; don’t give it to anybody; make sure the doctor sees it,’” Woods recalled.
Woods vaguely remembers the trip to the hospital and the kind young man who helped her out of the car and wheeled her into the hospital. Another former student, Kelsey, happened to be working in the hospital and processed her intake paperwork.
Soon Woods was in a hospital bed and a team of doctors in full personal protective gear (PPE) came in to the room to run a series of tests. They again put her on IV fluids to help replenish her, but it soon became evident she was in imminent danger.
“Instead of the fluid going to your veins to help hydrate you, it went to my heart and lungs,” Woods said. “So they thought I was having congestive heart failure and a heart attack. When I asked (the doctors) why they had all that [PPE] on they said, ‘we are just trying to keep everybody safe; we’re going to put you in the hospital.’”
Between the medical emergency and the stress of realizing she might actually have COVID-19, Woods said she began to experience some difficulty breathing. They moved her to a small private room on the COVID floor. She would spend the next five days in that room, with regular visits by two more former students: Colleen, who administered her COVID test, and Amber, who would help in her treatment over the coming days.
“I had three girls that were nurses that had come through Greene County schools, and they were so wonderful to me,” Woods said. “The first couple of days, I really didn’t know if I was going to make it, and one nurse kept saying, ‘you’re going to make it; you’re going to make it.’ They were just so nice and encouraging and tried to get you what they could, but at the same time they just couldn’t come in (the room) all the time, you know, because they have families to go home to.”
Every doctor she came in contact with kept asking about underlying health conditions, but Woods assured them that she didn’t have any. She does not take any medications for anything except a vitamin once a week and she teaches full time and also works on a farm.
“I was on oxygen, but I never went on a ventilator because I was fighting every step of the way,” she said. “If I hadn’t been as healthy and as strong and as active as I am—because I’m on a farm, you know—if I hadn’t been that active, I would have probably been on one [ventilator] because that’s how sick I was.”
In her little hospital room, Woods could see doctors, nurses and other patients go by through the door, which was half glass.
“I’m one of the lucky ones,” she said. “Seeing what I saw through the door and the people going back … I think there was a dozen or less of us in there when I went in on the 24th and five days later, there was close to 30. People on ventilators, people gasping for breath … I was gasping for breath. I couldn’t imagine those nurses having to hear that, and then the chronic cough set in on top of that gasping. Even after I came home, they said I coughed for two hours straight.”
Despite the breathing trouble, Woods kept pushing herself to try going off the oxygen for short periods. As soon as she was diagnosed, she had the nurse call from her bedside to inform the school.
“They were told before my family was even told, because I believe awareness makes us safer,” she said. “What I’d like to say for those of you that are out there that are not sure how serious to take this is: please be safe. Please wear your mask. Please social distance. Please wash your hands. During the nights that I spent (at the hospital) it’s lonely, when you’re by yourself in a dark room. And I just kept saying, I’ll never get back to those kids. That’s what I love, every one of them, and I’ve had the best job in the whole world to be able to stay there and be with them. I was praying, ‘God please let me have one more difference to make in a child’s life’.”
Even in the darkest moments, Woods never stopped thinking about her kindergartners.
“During those nights, I wish I still had the little pieces of paper … I’d take a post-it and write a little piece of that song, and then I’d write another little piece,” Woods said. “’We social distance at a six-foot stance,’ that was the hardest part of it, because I was like, these are 5-year-olds, I need something that’s easy to sing and fun.”
Five months later, Woods still struggles with fatigue and trouble breathing at times.
“Those Taylor girls that came to my house out of concern for me, because I took care of them when they were in kindergarten, they were just standing by my bed at my house crying because they never in all the years have seen me like that,” Woods said. “When people say this is just the flu—when they tell me that it’s not real, I could lose my (mind). I could just go completely ballistic. I don’t doubt for a second that if I didn’t get help that Sunday, I would have died that Sunday. It is so serious and it needs to be taken so seriously.”
Woods wants to thank every person who helped her survive her ordeal.
“I praise God for the first thing, for his blessings that he let me live,” she said. “Second of all, the doctors and the nurses knew how to take care of me. But let me tell you something, that man that helped me get from outside to inside, he’s just as important. Every person that I came in contact with, from the beginning to the end, made a difference. The people that had to come in and clean, they made a difference. The assistant that would stand at the door and if I needed a thing of ice or if the nurse needed extra tissues … those women were three masks deep, they were gowned up; they’ve got to be exhausted.”
Woods asked that everyone continue to support the first responders and hospital workers who are on the COVID floors all around the world every day.
“By the fourth day, any time I could get in the chair and scoot over to that door and let them set something on the floor and I could go over and get it, helped them because every time they had to gown up right outside of my door, and before they walked right out of my door, right at the door they had to take it off,” she said. “And they had to be exhausted; and that was for every person, every room. There was people hollering for help, and it was just sad. And I was one of the ones that wasn’t on a ventilator and conscious, so I am the lucky one.”
Since school started Sept. 8, Woods has been back in the classroom with her 12 kindergarten students at Nathanael Greene Primary School, and she wouldn’t have it any other way. This is her 36th year of teaching.
“I’m just thankful for the second chance to live, and I’m thankful to be able to be back in the classroom. Mostly, I’m thankful to God and I’m also thankful to the Greene County schools that they’ve been allowing me to work for them all these years,” she said. “I love it and the kids are so happy. They are just vibrant with it, and they’re doing exceptionally well with their masks.”
From Principal Danielle Alicea to Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, many colleagues called to check on Woods while she was hospitalized and in the months since.
“I was glad to be in a community where I didn’t feel like I was just a number,” Woods said. “The people at the school were just as kind and my colleagues reached out and wanted to do stuff to help … and I would just say, ‘take care of the ones you love because you don’t know how long they’re going to be here’.”
On Oct. 5, Woods called Martha Jefferson hospital from school and had her students sing the song to the staff to cheer them up.
“They want to sing it for the whole world,” she said.
COVID Mask Song
Written by Jo Ann Woods
ABC, 123
We wear our masks
to be COVID-free
We wear masks,
we wash our hands
We social distance
at a six-foot stance
We wear our masks
when we learn and play
We wear our masks
every day
ABC, 123
We wear our masks
to be COVID-free
Yeah!
