Stanardsville Streetscape Project continues with a new demolition

The Stanardsville Streetscape project to extend the Main Street sidewalks took a major step forward this month with the demolition of an old abandoned house along the route and the completion of right-of-way acquisitions from all affected property owners.

The project will extend the sidewalks on the north side of Main Street from Celt Road to Pioneer Bank on the west side and from Rectory Lane to Greene Pharmacy on the east end. The improvements also include 21 period streetlights and a pedestrian bridge across Mitchell Creek on the east side.

“These sidewalk extensions will make the town more walkable and attractive to both residents and visitors,” said Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe. “On the west side of town, for the first time, folks will be able to walk safely on a sidewalk to the shopping center instead of in the road.”

Completion of the right-of-way acquisitions, a process that began last March, allows the project to move toward the construction bidding phase.

“Pending VDOT approvals, we expect that a contractor will be selected this fall and that construction will begin early next year,” said Stanardsville Area Revitalization (STAR) Executive Director Roy Dye, who is managing the project on behalf of the town.

One major obstacle to the extension of the sidewalks to the west was an old abandoned building at 9 Main St., next to Lawson’s Auto Repair.

The house was part of an acquisition in the early 1990s by Spotswood Development Corporation and was left to resident Jack Berry after his dad’s passing in 2008.