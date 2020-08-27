Stanardsville Streetscape Project continues with a new demolition

The Stanardsville Streetscape project to extend the Main Street sidewalks took a major step forward this month with the demolition of an old abandoned house along the route and the completion of right-of-way acquisitions from all affected property owners.
The project will extend the sidewalks on the north side of Main Street from Celt Road to Pioneer Bank on the west side and from Rectory Lane to Greene Pharmacy on the east end. The improvements also include 21 period streetlights and a pedestrian bridge across Mitchell Creek on the east side.
“These sidewalk extensions will make the town more walkable and attractive to both residents and visitors,” said Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe. “On the west side of town, for the first time, folks will be able to walk safely on a sidewalk to the shopping center instead of in the road.”
Completion of the right-of-way acquisitions, a process that began last March, allows the project to move toward the construction bidding phase.
“Pending VDOT approvals, we expect that a contractor will be selected this fall and that construction will begin early next year,” said Stanardsville Area Revitalization (STAR) Executive Director Roy Dye, who is managing the project on behalf of the town.
One major obstacle to the extension of the sidewalks to the west was an old abandoned building at 9 Main St., next to Lawson’s Auto Repair.
The house was part of an acquisition in the early 1990s by Spotswood Development Corporation and was left to resident Jack Berry after his dad’s passing in 2008.
“My dad purchased that through the family corporation back in the early 90s, at the same time Jeff Early and I operated our law firm,” Berry said. “We bought the Morris house, which is down the street from there, and moved our office from the building across from the courthouse to the Morris house. My father was a retired judge and then a practicing lawyer, so he essentially bought that block except for the Morris house.”
The two houses which were a part of the acquisition, numbers 9 and 17 Main St., have both been rented in the past, but the parcel at 9 Main St. has been sitting empty and growing a covering of vines for many years.
“When my father died (in 2008), we spent a decent amount of money trying to fix that (#17) house up so it was in a condition to rent,” Berry said. “We even had some people look at the potential of renovating the one at number nine and had discussions within the family about it and decided the cost of renovating to the point where it could be really usable versus the cost of demolishing it led us to the conclusion that ultimately it needed to be demolished.”
As the Stanardsville Streetscape Project progressed, Berry and his family were approached by the town about wanting to do something with the house’s underground garage, which sat open at street level right where the proposed sidewalk would be built.
“When they got in there they had an engineer look at it and realized that the foundation of the house was connected to the garage,” Berry said. “Having that garage open down at the level where you’d have pedestrian traffic when they’re putting in the sidewalk would have been a problem, so that led to discussions about doing something with the garage which led to … if we’re going to do something with the garage then the house has got to go.”
On the morning of Aug. 14, the house and underground garage were demolished at no cost to the owner, thanks to the town’s Downtown Revitalization grant.
The million-dollar grant, which also paid for the pavilion, stage and façade improvements around town, covered the entire cost of the demolition including the disposal fees. Local resident Tony Morris is the contractor for the demolition, and the land is now being graded to match the contours of the adjoining property.
“This house and its concrete garage, located on the western edge of town, has been an ugly eyesore for many years,” Dye said. “We are grateful to the owner Jack Berry and his family for agreeing to its demolition.”
Berry, who has been involved in the Streetscape Project for many years, looks forward to seeing what can be done to improve the appearance of the land as the project continues to move forward.
“It’s an effort to try to get the town back on its feet after losing a lot of daily traffic because of the bypass and Ruckersville growing the way it has,” said Berry, of the ongoing project. “I commend them for what they’ve done and they’re planning; that pavilion behind the county office building is really a nice addition to the town I think, and we didn’t want to have that continuing eyesore across the street from that.”
The Streetscape Project is being funded by a $753,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
A supplemental grant request of $165,000 to meet increased costs of the project (due to possible soil contamination problems and complex design work) has received preliminary approval as of Aug. 17. If the full amount is approved, the required 25% local match would be $41,250, which is expected to be met by donated easements, the value of Dye’s volunteer services and individual donations. The initial local match of $188,000 has already been raised through grant awards from the Perry Foundation, Greene County Economic Development Authority, the Town of Stanardsville and individual donors.
The combination of grants and local matching funds brings the total cost of the Streetscape Project to $1.1 million.
“Mr. Dye has really been a good resource for the town,” Berry said. “If he’s worked as hard on the rest of it as he has with the things we’ve been involved in, then he certainly has donated a lot of time—and the town council and the mayor, as well. These are not easy things to do and I commend them for being able to see it through.”
Berry plans to do some landscaping on the empty lot to include steps down to the eventual sidewalk and to make it into an extension of the adjacent property.
