Search warrant finds $1.25M in illegal drugs, Greene man held without bail

On Saturday, October 10, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department announced that a Greene County man had been arrested in a joint narcotics investigation under the name of “Operation Barbecue Sauce.”

On Oct. 6, search warrants were executed in Greene County, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville. The search warrant in Greene was executed in Ruckersville and a large amount of narcotics were found, leading to the arrest of Trevail Stuart Woodson, a Greene County resident, in Harrisonburg. Woodson is currently being held without bond at Albemarle County Regional Jail.

The following items were seized as a result of the search warrant: Methamphetamine approximately 13 pounds, valued at $639,100; Heroin approximately 4 pounds, valued at $453,750; Fentanyl pills approximately 10,000, valued at $100,000; Fentanyl block approximately 3 ounces, valued at $21,250; Cocaine approximately 13 ounces, valued at $36,000; five various handguns; one AK47 rifle; $12,945 in US Currency; Drug Packaging Press.

The investigation included assistance from the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Charlottesville Post of Duty, RUSH Drug Task Force, the Greene County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

(JADE) is comprised of Investigators from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Charlottesville Post of Duty. The RUSH Task Force is comprised of Investigators from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisonburg Police Department, and the Virginia State Police.