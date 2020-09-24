Schools left out of CARES Act funding

As of last week, Whitmarsh estimates that the schools’ COVID expenditures total $520,000 thus far.

“Every day, there are more things to pay for from the signage to masks, gloves, air purifiers, goggles, barriers and dividers, things for nutrition just to serve meals—just the bags for putting the meals in—all of those things are additional costs that we had not planned for or anticipated,” she said.

Going into what is sure to be one of the hardest years for educators nationwide, losses in state budgeting which earlier this year necessitated the dropping of new positions for special education support and the 4% staff raises that had been approved in GCPS budgeting for fiscal year 2021 already came as a blow.

“There’s a lot of needs in these models for continued support mechanisms for the staff as well and continual professional development because it is a new world for them,” said GCPS Business and Facilities Director Kristie Spencer. “Some of them are working all virtual, some of them are working blended and it’s the efficacy of those tools and making sure those tools are in place even from a technology standpoint of software and things of that nature that we had to either augment or bring in to be able to allow some of the constructs that we have under this model.”