Schools left out of CARES Act funding

When the Greene County Board of Supervisors allocated its federal COVID-19 relief money at last week’s budget meeting, Greene County Public Schools was left out of the equation.
On March 27, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into United States law. The bill, which established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, has since made payments to state and local governments to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In Greene County, these funds constituted $1,729,131 in federal funding in June and an additional $1.7 million in September. To date, not a single dollar of this funding has been given to Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) to assist in the modification of services due to the pandemic, despite repeated requests for assistance, according to Superintendent of schools Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh.
The bill requires that payments from the fund only be used to cover expenses that: 1) are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency; 2) were not accounted for in the previously approved annual budget; and 3) were incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020 (home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares/state-and-local-governments).
While the Greene County Board of Supervisors (BOS) has so far utilized these funds for the purchasing of personal protective equipment (PPE) and building modifications to comply with current health department standards, they have also allocated funds for the purchase of mobile office spaces (to mitigate space constraints) and, most recently, for the building of a new modular EMS station in the county due to the cessation of contracts with UVA for emergency medical service in the area earlier this year [See story, left].
As of Aug. 24, Whitmarsh shared that they had so far spent $288,000 in fiscal year 20 and $129,000 in fiscal year 21 on COVID-related expenses, and requested $162,000 from the board for help with technology needs such as mobile WiFi hotspots to distribute to remote learners and hardware for schools including microphones, headphones and cameras to assist with setting up for successful remote learning.
“We changed everything—top to bottom, side to side, all of our operations, all of our instruction,” said Whitmarsh of the past six months. “Our staff, our teachers, our leaders have done a phenomenal job—I cannot speak highly enough about everything that they’ve done to open our school buildings—but it comes at a cost. There’s money that is needed.”
In letters to the BOS dated June 9 and Aug. 10, Whitmarsh detailed the specific needs of GCPS as she feels they fit within the funding guidelines. Greene County School Board Vice Chair Todd Sansom (Monroe) also presented at the Aug. 24 BOS meeting to plead on behalf of the board.
Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor agreed on Monday that the county’s plans do not include any allocation to the schools.
“The requests from Whitmarsh that had been brought forward publicly didn’t come down to specific dollar asks or plans,” Taylor said. “There is no scheduled further discussion presently. The plan has not included an allocation to the schools and that’s kind of where it is.”
As part of the CARES Act, a much smaller Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund distributed money to school systems “to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the nation” (doe.virginia.gov/federal_programs/cares/index.shtml). Recommended priorities for this funding include support of remote learning through technology, mental health supports for students returning to school, provisions for meal distribution and continuity of services, all of which are mainstays of the GCPS “Return to Learn” plan for reopening schools this month.
“We would love to have some of these costs covered; any way that the county can share with us the funds that they’ve received in order to mitigate COVID-19 would certainly be appreciated,” Whitmarsh said. “We’re having to do these things in order to open our school buildings—in order to provide the education that our kids deserve, we’re having to put these things in place. They’re not wants, they’re needs.”
The ESSER funding for schools is distributed on a reimbursement basis and the $357,664 allocated to GCPS is meant to last the next two years. A portion of this funding is also expected to be set aside for private school use, as indicated for all federal grants.
“Everybody understands that there are significant expenses and there are also going to be expenses that go on for a long period of time, so that money is supposed to last,” Whitmarsh said.
As of last week, Whitmarsh estimates that the schools’ COVID expenditures total $520,000 thus far.
“Every day, there are more things to pay for from the signage to masks, gloves, air purifiers, goggles, barriers and dividers, things for nutrition just to serve meals—just the bags for putting the meals in—all of those things are additional costs that we had not planned for or anticipated,” she said.
Going into what is sure to be one of the hardest years for educators nationwide, losses in state budgeting which earlier this year necessitated the dropping of new positions for special education support and the 4% staff raises that had been approved in GCPS budgeting for fiscal year 2021 already came as a blow.
“There’s a lot of needs in these models for continued support mechanisms for the staff as well and continual professional development because it is a new world for them,” said GCPS Business and Facilities Director Kristie Spencer. “Some of them are working all virtual, some of them are working blended and it’s the efficacy of those tools and making sure those tools are in place even from a technology standpoint of software and things of that nature that we had to either augment or bring in to be able to allow some of the constructs that we have under this model.”
“Whether our teachers are virtual teachers or they’re hybrid or in-person teachers, they’re having to learn all new strategies, whether it’s new software or how to reach kids virtually or how we modify in-person learning based on the new parameters,” Whitmarsh said. “Everybody’s having to learn more about technology because all classes have been built into a technology platform in the event that we have to close so we can be prepared to shift pretty quickly and seamlessly. So yes, I mean there are a lot of expenses and it was difficult budget-wise because we know we’re going to face a sales tax loss of about $150,000, but we’re doing everything that we can to mitigate those costs.”
Taylor presented to the BOS at its Aug. 25 meeting on the allocation of funds with regards to the needs of the public school system.
“We have some needs in the school division that have already been identified and funds expended and they have needs that are reasonably foreseeable for technology and other COVID-related and obvious CARES Act-qualifying items,” Taylor said to the board. “However, there is profound concern and uncertainty, as we all know, associated with the pandemic, so there is a large question mark there.”
Taylor then suggested that GCPS should pay for its own COVID-related expenses out of its budgeted capital improvement fund rather than through the federal money given to the county.
“One of the things that we’ve seen in the interaction with the school division is that they are now projecting approximately $1.7 million fiscal year 2020 year-end fund balance,” Taylor said Aug. 25. “It seemed to Ms. Morris and I advisable and reasonable that some portion of that year-end fund balance may be usable by the school division to meet COVID-related needs that they cannot at this point in time necessarily foresee and don’t have current funding for.”
Per a 2014 resolution by the BOS, GCPS year-end surplus funds are put into a capital line item, to be used with BOS permission to pay for capital improvements on school buildings and grounds.
“Basically they go into a capital fund and then we would have to make a request to the BOS to use those funds, so we can’t just spend that money,” Whitmarsh explained. “Two years ago, the BOS decided through their budget process that they would allocate the debt payment from our new facilities project to come from that fund, which is about $1.5 million. Even though our project is done, that money is being used each year for the debt payment.”
In response to the suggestion that the capital fund might be used to cover the schools’ COVID-related funding requests, Whitmarsh said they would not qualify under the supervisors’ own policy.
“I haven’t necessarily had any discussions about it, but you know, PPE and meals and those kinds of things don’t seem to qualify as capital expenses, in my estimation, so that would be a deviation from the policy,” she said. “But to be fair, we have not had that conversation. And I’ll be honest, we’ve been so focused on getting the schools open … we’ve made our requests, we’ve participated, and we’re hopeful that at some point they’re going to share some funds with us.”
In the previous Aug. 11 BOS meeting, Taylor had suggested that the schools’ request for assistance might not qualify for CARES Act funding use because it dealt with the attempt to expand equitable internet access to students for remote learning.
“For the schools’ operation, in order to help their virtual outreach, it’s important to note that there is a limitation with regard to any possible use of the CARES money to expand web access generally,” he said in reply to the first request for assistance by GCPS. “We would love to do that for the community and our working group continues to look diligently for opportunities to expand internet access in Greene County, however the CARES Act is not such an opportunity.”
According to the memorandum regarding local allocation for federal CARES funds from the secretary of finance dated May 12, Appendix B, eligible expenditures include “payment for expenses to facilitate distance learning, including technological improvements, in connection with school closings, to enable compliance with COVID-19 precautions.” (https://www.finance.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/secretary-of-finance/pdf/SOF--Memo-to-Localities-5_12_20.pdf)
Greene County BOS Chair Bill Martin (Stanardsville District) said at the Aug. 25 meeting, “I’m still in favor of somehow, some way, whether it’s through these [CARES Act] funds or other funds, assisting the schools with their internet connectivity, and I hope we’ll keep that in mind. Whether it’s with some displaced funds or other funds, I’d like to see us help out that way.”
Monroe District Supervisor Steve Bowman agreed, saying, “If we can do anything for the schools, I think that should be one of our priorities as well. But going slow, I think will tell us a lot here in the next few months.” Bowman urged the board to be cautious in its spending of the allocated funds to see how best it could be utilized to meet needs over the coming months.
At its Sept. 8 meeting, the BOS allocated the entirety of its CARES Act funding, the majority of which is now set aside for the construction of the new EMS station in the county. GCPS did not receive an allocation, according to Taylor’s presentation.
“We’re not and never have been interested in shutting off conversation,” Taylor said Monday. “At the same time, the community has pressing needs that have to be addressed as with the rescue squad, the registrar’s office, the courts; so we’re in a mode of dancing as fast as we can. Without having specific asks for other needs we don’t know what they are or how they would be met.”
Now, the 2020-2021 school year continues.
“We have no choice but to do these things that are COVID-related if we want our schools to open,” Whitmarsh said. “We’re keeping our schools open and as of right now they’re incredibly successful. Everything is day by day; we’re of course watching all the metrics and we’re paying very close attention. But our schools are open and kids are happy and teachers are happy and staff members are thriving and everybody’s giving their best and making it as positive as they possibly can even though 2020 is a whole different world.”
