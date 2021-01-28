Schools hold vaccination event

Teachers and staff in Greene County schools get first doses
After months of waiting, the Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD, formerly Thomas Jefferson Health District) has begun distributing COVID-19 vaccines in Greene County. Approximately 200 teachers and education staff were given the first dose of the vaccine at a clinic at William Monroe High School on Saturday, Jan. 23.
“This is a monumental step toward diminishing the infection rate in our community,” Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh said of receiving her first vaccine dose. “While we have had students in the building since Sept. 8, our staff having the opportunity to be vaccinated increases confidence and provides a sense of excitement. We will continue to use all of the mitigation strategies we have in place, but this is definitely a sign of progress ... we are thankful for the partnership with the BRHD that enabled this to happen quickly for our staff.”
At press time, 458,472 Virginians had received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccination, with 64,381 having received both doses statewide. Of the doses administered thus far, 241,170 were given in a hospital setting; 120,020 were given by local health departments; 61,760 were given in long-term care facilities; 39,239 were given in medical practices; and 46,457 by other community health providers. There were 14,207 vaccinations given in pharmacies, which should begin to receive more doses in the coming months.
Approximately 21,823 doses in Virginia have been administered every day for the past week. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a press conference Jan. 6 that the initial goal of vaccinating 25,000 Virginians each day will be ramped up as supply allows.
Locally, 1,450 vaccine doses have been administered in Greene County with only 110 residents fully vaccinated as of Jan. 25.
Director of Administrative Services for GCPS Kyle Pursel said he had a sore arm after receiving his shot but felt fine by Monday.
“I think this is a great opportunity for our staff to receive the vaccine in order to continue to make progress toward that light at the end of the tunnel,” Pursel said of the clinic. “We’ve been very successful with our in-person and with our learning opportunities for our students, but this just gets us another step towards normality and getting back to the way things were. We still have to continue with our mitigation strategies—it doesn’t get us away from that—but I think it gets us one step closer and I think it adds some comfort to our staff, and hopefully to our students and community as well, that staff members are receiving the vaccine.”
The school system hopes to host a second clinic this weekend for additional county employees and school employees to receive their shot, according to Pursel.
“We are just waiting to find out how many vaccines they will provide and how many nurses they’ll provide and then that determines how we set up the appointment schedule,” he said, noting that the clinics at this time will not be open to the public. “We have also told the BRHD that if they would like to use William Monroe High School for public vaccinations that they may do so on Saturdays or Sundays—we would be happy for them to use that location.”
As for those still waiting their turn to set up an appointment or fill out the survey, Pursel said it’s important for each individual to do their homework.
“It definitely is a decision everybody needs to make for themselves,” he said. “I just would encourage people to do the research and ask for information, whether it’s from the health department or their local physicians, to make a decision that’s best for themselves as they move forward.”
Andy Kelly, WMHS athletic trainer and Sports Medicine instructor, received his vaccination as part of phase 1B at the health department’s Kmart location in Charlottesville last week.
“This is one way that we can be more protected,” Kelly said of the shot. “I’m definitely all for it—anything I can do to keep myself safer, with all these kids and just going into public and things like that, I want to do that. Because you just never know; people still don’t adhere to the mask policies, which blows my mind, so having this vaccine—I couldn’t wait.”
After highly popular drive-thru flu shot clinics in the fall, the BRHD decided that a drive-thru model was not the best choice for community COVID-19 vaccinations this winter.
“We opted not to do drive-thru clinics for this, because individuals have to be observed for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine,” said Kathryn Goodman, communications manager for BRHD. “With some doses like Pfizer’s ... very few and very rarely, people have anaphylactic shock or other side effects, and we wanted to make sure that we can easily address those concerns if we have any post-vaccination, so it’s better to have people inside.”
The vaccine clinic at WMHS was set up in the recently renovated cafeteria, which has the most space to allow for vaccine administration as well as room for folks to wait during their post-shot observation.
“They get vaccinated and then there’s a space that they sit for 15 minutes for post observation, where we have a clinician who will be observing that area to answer any questions or concerns,” Goodman said. “And then once their 15 minutes is up they’re out the door—so our goal is to get people in and out in about 24 minutes.”
Up until last week, the health district was ramping up with a goal of vaccinating 1,000 people per day, six days per week, out of their modular building in the old Kmart parking lot in Charlottesville. However, federal vaccine shortages have stymied those plans.
“The BRHD will be receiving a limited amount of doses for the next four weeks,” Goodman said of communication received from the Virginia Department of Health Jan. 20. “We will be receiving under 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine every week for the next four weeks; 3,000 doses is far below the demand that we have in the district for vaccines, so it’s going to be a challenge for us. That just came in ... so it’s been a long night of trying to re-route some of our plans, but we are making sure we get through phase 1A individuals and then those priority folks in phase 1B.”
The BRHD has been receiving thousands of phone calls and emails every day since the surveys to sign up for phases 1A and 1B were sent out statewide. Phase 1B launched on Monday, Jan. 18.
“We have over 700 emails this morning and our hotline is receiving thousands of calls a day—which is great, and we want to serve the community as best as possible—we’re just trying to hire and get volunteers on board so we can increase our capacity to respond,” Goodman said. “It’s a challenge for us because our hotline isn’t just about vaccines. The hotline is also there for people to register for testing, for questions about exposures and people needing to quarantine and isolate. So we want to be a very well-rounded hotline and provide resources as needed, but lately we’ve been receiving very high call volumes specifically about vaccines and about the surveys that people have filled out.”
On the health department website, there are specific surveys for phase 1A healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, for phase 1B employers of essential workers, for individuals over age 65 and for those with underlying health conditions. Visit vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-
vaccination for frequently asked questions or to fill out a survey. The survey does not schedule you for a vaccine but does put you on the mailing list to be contacted when appointments become available for your priority category. According to the Jan. 22 email from the district, they hope to contact everyone in phase 1B who filled out a survey to schedule an appointment within the next two months.
Anyone in phase 1A should contact the health department or their employer/facility as soon as possible to set up an appointment to receive their vaccine as the health departments will soon be moving on to other priority groups.
According to a press release from BRHD on Jan. 22, more than 35,000 individuals have already completed the phase 1B surveys.
“If you submitted the survey and you had a confirmation screen at the end where it says ‘thank you for submitting this survey,’ then we have your information and we’ll follow up ... when it’s time to schedule an appointment,” Goodman said. “But given our shortage in vaccine supply, it will take months for us to vaccinate everybody in phase 1B so we ask that everybody remains patient. We know it’s been a long year with COVID response--we are tired and we’re exhausted by this, too—but (we’re) still working around the clock to get our vaccine supply up and respond to everybody as quickly as we can.”
While citizens patiently await their turn to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, it is important to remember that Greene’s case numbers are the highest they have been to date. With 19 new cases alone on Jan. 25—tying for the highest single-day total to date—the county is up to 800 cases with 36 hospitalizations and four deaths (since last March).
Continuing to follow mitigation strategies is the surest way to ensure health department staff and healthcare workers are able to take care of everyone who is ill while also making time to ramp up the vaccine distribution plans.
“Continue to wear masks when you go in public, wash your hands, stay home if you’re feeling sick ... because COVID is still spreading in the community,” Goodman said. “Although there is a vaccine here—and that is giving us a lot of hope on the horizon—it’s still important that people are extra-cautious right now as we’re seeing the highest number of cases of community spread.”
To follow Virginia’s progress at distributing vaccinations, you can visit the dashboard at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-
summary. Note that the number of people vaccinated in each county are those who live in that county who have received one, not those who received it at a clinic in the county. The clinic at the high school was among the first of its kind taking place in Greene County for COVID-19.
Renaissance Begins Vaccines
Renaissance Assisted Living of Greene County has begun vaccinating residents and staff as part of Virginia’s phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan.
“Members of the senior community have been directly affected by the COVID-19 virus, and it continues to pose a high risk due to their age and possible underlying medical conditions—something the senior living community has worked tirelessly to counteract over the past several months,” according to a press release.
Enough vaccine doses were procured so that all residents and team members who wished could participate in the vaccine clinic, and the facility has already scheduled tentative dates for the required second dose of the vaccine.
“Being able to offer this added level of protection to our residents and team members has been a true gift to all of us at Renaissance,” said Amber Ralls, executive director at the assisted living facility in Stanardsville. “A collective sigh of relief can be heard far and wide throughout our organization.”
Due to the high risk of complications for seniors as well as increased risk of exposure to the virus for healthcare personnel, the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has included both populations in phase 1A.
“The health of our residents remains our top priority, and we’ll continue working toward the safety and overall life quality of our entire Renaissance Assisted Living family,” Ralls said. “We remain hopeful that this vaccine will put us on the road to reuniting residents and their families, which we consider to be an essential part of their mental health and happiness.”
In addition to vaccine distribution plans, Renaissance continues to provide N95 masks to be worn by all team members and to enforce social distancing and regular wellness checks for all residents and staff.