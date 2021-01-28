Schools hold vaccination event

Approximately 21,823 doses in Virginia have been administered every day for the past week. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a press conference Jan. 6 that the initial goal of vaccinating 25,000 Virginians each day will be ramped up as supply allows.

Locally, 1,450 vaccine doses have been administered in Greene County with only 110 residents fully vaccinated as of Jan. 25.

Director of Administrative Services for GCPS Kyle Pursel said he had a sore arm after receiving his shot but felt fine by Monday.

“I think this is a great opportunity for our staff to receive the vaccine in order to continue to make progress toward that light at the end of the tunnel,” Pursel said of the clinic. “We’ve been very successful with our in-person and with our learning opportunities for our students, but this just gets us another step towards normality and getting back to the way things were. We still have to continue with our mitigation strategies—it doesn’t get us away from that—but I think it gets us one step closer and I think it adds some comfort to our staff, and hopefully to our students and community as well, that staff members are receiving the vaccine.”

The school system hopes to host a second clinic this weekend for additional county employees and school employees to receive their shot, according to Pursel.