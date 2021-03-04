School board OKs budget of $41.4 million

The Greene County School Board voted unanimously Feb. 24 to approve the $41,382,402 fiscal year 2022 budget, which is a 1.98% increase over the previous year. This is marginally higher than the amount presented at the public hearing two weeks prior due to a proposal to adjust teacher salary increases to take advantage of expected higher state revenues.
“Our budget proposal addresses how we will begin to work through student needs with learning loss and addressing needs with the whole child at the forefront,” said Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh to the board. “The highlights include a healthcare increase, compensation increase for staff, scale adjustments for teachers, bus drivers and custodians, positions to meet student needs—including, but not limited to, school psychologists, intervention specialists, reading specialists and student success coaches.”
Many of the new support positions in the budget will be covered by repurposing unfilled positions in the past year and will not require additional funding. Some, like the new school psychologists, will be paid for using the CARES Act funding designed to address pandemic-related recovery and remediation.
“GCPS has been awarded CARES Act ESSER I and II, GEER and CRF funds,” according to the superintendent’s report. “CRF funds have been fully expended during fiscal year 2021. CARES Act ESSER I and GEER funds must be expended by Sept. 30, 2022, and ESSER II funds by Sept. 30, 2023.”
At the public hearing Feb. 10, the budget included an expected increase of 8-10% for health insurance premiums, with a budget impact of $350,000. Since that time, health insurance renewals came back at just 3%, for a $115,000 impact on funding.
“With these savings, we have included $54,000 to increase the employer contribution to the family insurance plan to meet the regional average [66%] as suggested by the board at our last meeting,” Whitmarsh said.
In the initial budget proposal, a 2% pay increase for all staff added a total of $491,722.
“The General Assembly are still working through the budgets for the state … but we’re hearing more and more about the advocacy for a true 5% raise for all SOQ-funded positions,” Whitmarsh told the board Feb. 24. “Tonight, I’m asking the board to consider … a greater compensation increase, as it does appear more likely that will be supported with additional funds from the state.”
According to the Virginia Department of Education, the state constitution requires the Board of Education to formulate Standards of Quality (SOQ) for public schools, which are the minimum educational programs school divisions must provide. Localities must match state funding for these SOQ positions but are allowed to spend more to offer programs and employ staff beyond the bare minimum required, and most do. SOQ funding is based largely on methodology developed in the mid-1980s and an overview of the funding process is available at www.doe.
“The funding that we get from the state will be based on our SOQ-funded positions and our local composite index of ability to pay,” Whitmarsh said.
“If we as a locality don’t come up with the remainder, so to speak, aren’t we leaving funds on the table?” School Board Vice Chair Todd Sansom (Monroe District) asked.
“We do possibly leave money on the table, yes,” Whitmarsh replied. “It really depends on what the wording is in that final budget from the state … I would suggest the board position themselves to be in a place where, if that 5% raise does come through, we would have a hope to take advantage for our employees.”
“I think the decision that we need to make today is, do we want to try to adopt a budget that allows us the flexibility to take advantage of the state money,” said Sharon Mack (Ruckersville District). “We can talk to the board of supervisors, explain what we would like to do and what kind of funding we get from the state as we know more. If the county can’t support that difference, then we’ll have to make those tough decisions, as we do every year … Given that there’s possibility of having higher state funding come in for salary adjustments, my opinion is that we should go ahead and go with the 4% … and then adjust the budget later as we know more.”
Whitmarsh agreed.
“We can always revise our requests downward once we have more information, but it certainly is a challenge to increase it after we start going through the process,” she said.
Last spring, the board had adopted a budget with an included 4% increase for all staff prior to the pandemic closures of all schools. Due to losses in state funding, that increase ended up being dropped from the budget. In December, once COVID-19 relief funds were finally made available to the school district, Greene County educators were awarded a 2% increase for the second half of the school year along with a one-time bonus in December.
Jason Tooley (At-Large) made a motion to adopt the 2022 budget proposal with the included 4% raise option, and Mack seconded. The additional revenue needed to meet all funding requests is $1,312,660. With the offset of unfilled positions to cover many of the new positions along with CARES Act funding, the local funding request to the Board of Supervisors will be $746,114 over the fiscal year 2021 budget of $17.4 million.
“The cost will be offset eventually with the state revenue … but until the budget is finalized, we can’t say exactly how much money we’re going to get from the state or exactly how much money would have to come from Greene County in order to take advantage of that,” Whitmarsh said.
“It might look to the community like an eye-popping number … [but] we’re trying to keep the door open for a best-case scenario and I hope the board of supervisors understands that as well,” Sansom said.
With the need for non-teaching roles such as school counselors, psychologists and behavior specialists at an all-time high and demand for these professionals far surpassing the number of available candidates, competitive compensation and benefits packages are an asset to the county in securing individuals to fill those roles, according to Whitmarsh’s report.
“As has been said many times before, this is a year like no other,” she said. “Nearly a year ago, our schools closed because of the pandemic. We never anticipated at that time that we would be redesigning our entire school system … given all that’s been accomplished to this point, I’m so very proud of the students, educators, staff and families in our community—it truly has taken a team effort since the start, and I’m grateful for the community in which I would serve.”
In the total budget proposal, which is 1.98% higher than last year, the expected federal funding is $2,080,000, the same as last year. The state funding projection is $20,427,176 based on student enrollment, up 2% from last year (though it is hoped more funding will be included to offset the salary increase). Local funding makes up $18,211,226 of the proposal, pending the final state budget—this is up 4.27% year over year. Other funding is $494,000 and CARES Act funds make up $170,000.