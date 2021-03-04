School board OKs budget of $41.4 million

“We do possibly leave money on the table, yes,” Whitmarsh replied. “It really depends on what the wording is in that final budget from the state … I would suggest the board position themselves to be in a place where, if that 5% raise does come through, we would have a hope to take advantage for our employees.”

“I think the decision that we need to make today is, do we want to try to adopt a budget that allows us the flexibility to take advantage of the state money,” said Sharon Mack (Ruckersville District). “We can talk to the board of supervisors, explain what we would like to do and what kind of funding we get from the state as we know more. If the county can’t support that difference, then we’ll have to make those tough decisions, as we do every year … Given that there’s possibility of having higher state funding come in for salary adjustments, my opinion is that we should go ahead and go with the 4% … and then adjust the budget later as we know more.”