S’ville teen gets 40 years for murder

Stanardsville teenager Brandon Wade Shifflett, 18, was sentenced by Hon. Judge Claude Worrell Jan. 18 to 40 years’ incarceration—the maximum sentence—for the murder of 21-year-old Charlottesville resident Sara Hammond. Shifflett pled guilty Oct. 25, 2021, to second-degree murder after a courtroom altercation between members of the two families that resulted in contempt charges.

According to Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo in the October hearing, Shifflett had two friends over for dinner on the evening of Nov. 30, 2020, in a basement apartment in his father’s house. The trio drove to Charlottesville to pick up Hammond and bring her back to Greene County. The two friends went to the basement to sleep and inside the upstairs of the house, Wade Shifflett was also asleep.

Consolvo said in a video taken from the neighbor’s home you can see the light go on outside of the Shiffletts’ home and then hear three gunshots. One of the shots hit Hammond in the chest and caused her death; she was pronounced dead at the scene in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, 2020. Shifflett initially fled in his friend’s car but returned to turn himself in on Dec. 4. He was 17 years old at the time.

Of the 40 year sentence, 19 years was suspended on the following terms and conditions: The defendant will keep the peace and be of good behavior indefinitely; the defendant will not violate any state, local or federal penal laws; the defendant shall be placed on supervised probation for an indefinite period of time upon his release from incarceration and shall abide by the lawful orders and directions of his probation officer; the defendant shall not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs during the period of supervised probation and shall submit to random screens of his blood, breath and/or urine for drugs or alcohol as directed by his probation officer; the defendant shall undergo substance and alcohol abuse evaluation and personal or mental health evaluation as directed by his probation officer and comply with any treatment recommendations.

In addition to the probation terms, Shifflett must pay court costs of $1,698 and may have no contact, direct or indirect, with the family of the victim. The second charge, for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, was dropped per the plea agreement.

Consolvo asked Judge Worrell that Shifflett receive an active sentence of 40 years rather than 21 years with supervised probation, but the decision was made. The attorney for the defendant was Lloyd Snook.

