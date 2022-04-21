 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RSA says there’s no water

  • 0
Stop Lying

Signs like this one appeared throughout Stanardsville, along Business 33 and outside the PVCC building ahead of the recent RSA public hearing on the reinstatement of facility fees for Greene.

 Courtesy Photo

In a recent email exchange obtained by the Greene County Record, Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) administrator Lynn Clements told Timmons Group developer Craig Kotarski that there—that “We do not have capacity for these developments at our current water plant.” Timmons Group is the firm in charge of the Arbors at Greene and Creekside development projects, both of which were approved by the Greene County Board of Supervisors with the expressed understanding that there was plenty of water available for both projects.

“In our usual course of business, Greene County asks RSA to review and approve every land use application, subdivision application and site plan received by Greene County,” said county administrator Mark Taylor in a letter dated April 18. “To date, Greene County has not received any comment from RSA saying that they do not have sufficient water to provide service.”

According to the meeting minutes from the September 2020 RSA board of members meeting, RSA was considering some upgrades to the Ruckersville water plant in order to meet all current and future water and sewer needs in the county. This was during the same period that RSA halted facility fee billing that was designed to enable Greene County to proceed with construction of the county’s 900-million-gallon reservoir on 125 acres between Watson, Fredericksburg and Dairy roads in Ruckersville.

People are also reading…

In July 2020, Greene County voted unanimously to withdraw from RSA following two lawsuits over the abrupt ending of the facility fees and statements from RSA stating its intent to take over the water supply project from the county. By September of that year, an overt rift had formed between the RSA leadership and the Greene County representatives, who were forbidden from speaking or participating in board meetings for five months following the filing of the lawsuit.

“RSA stated publicly that Greene County’s water supply project was not needed and that a Greene County water impoundment/reservoir was not needed,” Taylor said. “Greene County continues to believe that our water supply project is necessary to meet existing and expected water needs.”

With more than $2 million estimated to have been lost in revenue for the reservoir project since RSA’s cessation of the facility fee billing in the past two years, the lawsuits have been crawling their way through the court system—with RSA attempting to block or reverse every point along the way despite seven losses in court to date.

“RSA has never told Greene County that they are anywhere near out of capacity to serve our community,” Taylor continued. “RSA has never suggested or imposed water use restrictions or conservation measures here. … RSA is now sending a very different message, and with no warning or explanation to Greene County.”

The RSA Board of Members is scheduled to meet Thursday, April 21 at 2 p.m. As of press time, no meeting agenda or location has yet been announced.

The next scheduled court date for the ongoing lawsuit between Greene County and RSA is Monday, April 25 at 3:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

2021: Year in Review

2021: Year in Review

If “Pandemic” was the word of the year for 2020, “vaccine” was certainly one of the top used words in 2021. Despite political unrest at the Un…

Greene’s RSA exit given OK

Greene’s RSA exit given OK

In a stunning turn of events, Greene County has been given unanimous consent April 13 by Orange and Madison boards of supervisors to leave the…

LETTER: RSA actions lack credibility

We received a letter purporting to explain why the RSA Board decided to claim formal authority over Greene County’s water and sewer service an…

DEVELOPING: Greene County BOS votes to withdrawal from RSA

Editor’s note: this is a developing story and will be updated with further information on Wednesday, July 29.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to request withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) at its Tuesday, July 28, meeting, citing the fact that RSA has not completed its second purpose in its 50 years: to build an impoundment near Stanardsville.

RSA was established in 1969 as regional authority with the counties of Greene, Orange and Madison.

Another reason cited in the resolution the 4-2 decision of the RSA Board of Members at its regular meeting on Thursday, July 16, to end facility fee billing on monthly water and sewer bills from RSA, effective immediately, and voted to require water hookup fees be submitted to RSA. The RSA board is comprised of two members from each of the member counties. The two opposing votes came from Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, and Greene County Planning Commissioner Ron Williams.

That vote occurred two days after the Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, July 14, to move forward with the plan to fund its water project by raising facility fees for users annually for the next four years, beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

“The copy of the motion was given to Mr. Martin for the first time when the motion was made orally to the RSA board. The motion was being so hastily acted upon that Mr. Martin had to interrupt the RSA board chairman’s call for a vote,” Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor said. “Each of these actions is contrary to agreements signed by RSA and Greene County. The RSA board’s actions at their meeting on July 16 demand response from Greene County.”

Taylor said it appears that RSA board thinks Greene County taxpayers—everyone who pays real estate tax—should pay a bigger share of the cost of the water project.

“But, setting Greene County’s tax rates is the Board of Supervisors job, not RSA’s,” he said.

In September 2017 the county heard from Stantec a plan to pay for the Greene County Water Treatment Plan and White Run Reservoir project using facility fees, water hookup fees, water costs and 7.5 cents per $1 of real estate taxes.

“Greene County has been moving forward on our water supply plan and we’ve spent millions of dollars—more than $11 million, in fact—advancing our plan forward,” Taylor said during the board’s emergency meeting on July 21. “RSA has participated in our design meetings, has visited a water treatment plant to see the technology in our design in a situation where it’s in use and they have commented on our plans.”

The county has purchased 125 acres for a proposed 900-million-gallon reservoir and a 1,460-foot-long, 75-foot-high dam on land between Watson, Fredericksburg and Dairy roads in Ruckersville. Currently, water is pumped from the Rapidan River to the treatment plant, which is on U.S. Route 29 south. The county is permitted to withdraw up to 1.5 million gallons of water per day and has an average daily demand, according to an engineering consultant for the county, of 1.2 million gallons of water per day.

Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl told the supervisors on July 21 that RSA has signed off on the entrance road to the site. The site plan for the water intake has been through engineering approval and is awaiting owner signature by RSA, Frydl said. Site plans for the water treatment plant and the lake and dam are both under review now by RSA and the county has been receiving comments.

“I hope the public understands; we’re doing it for the citizens of Greene County,” Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb said.

The approved resolution will be sent to the boards of supervisors for both Madison and Orange counties, whose approval is required before Greene is released from its relationship with RSA.

Greene notes in the resolution it will take legal action for breaches of contracts by RSA identified within the resolution.

There were representatives of RSA on the Zoom meeting call, no one directed any questions to them in open meeting. The next regular Board of Supervisors meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 4. The next regular RSA Board of Members meeting is Aug. 20.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert