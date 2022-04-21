RSA says there’s no water

In a recent email exchange obtained by the Greene County Record, Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) administrator Lynn Clements told Timmons Group developer Craig Kotarski that there—that “We do not have capacity for these developments at our current water plant.” Timmons Group is the firm in charge of the Arbors at Greene and Creekside development projects, both of which were approved by the Greene County Board of Supervisors with the expressed understanding that there was plenty of water available for both projects.
“In our usual course of business, Greene County asks RSA to review and approve every land use application, subdivision application and site plan received by Greene County,” said county administrator Mark Taylor in a letter dated April 18. “To date, Greene County has not received any comment from RSA saying that they do not have sufficient water to provide service.”
According to the meeting minutes from the September 2020 RSA board of members meeting, RSA was considering some upgrades to the Ruckersville water plant in order to meet all current and future water and sewer needs in the county. This was during the same period that RSA halted facility fee billing that was designed to enable Greene County to proceed with construction of the county’s 900-million-gallon reservoir on 125 acres between Watson, Fredericksburg and Dairy roads in Ruckersville.
In July 2020, Greene County voted unanimously to withdraw from RSA following two lawsuits over the abrupt ending of the facility fees and statements from RSA stating its intent to take over the water supply project from the county. By September of that year, an overt rift had formed between the RSA leadership and the Greene County representatives, who were forbidden from speaking or participating in board meetings for five months following the filing of the lawsuit.
“RSA stated publicly that Greene County’s water supply project was not needed and that a Greene County water impoundment/reservoir was not needed,” Taylor said. “Greene County continues to believe that our water supply project is necessary to meet existing and expected water needs.”
With more than $2 million estimated to have been lost in revenue for the reservoir project since RSA’s cessation of the facility fee billing in the past two years, the lawsuits have been crawling their way through the court system—with RSA attempting to block or reverse every point along the way despite seven losses in court to date.
“RSA has never told Greene County that they are anywhere near out of capacity to serve our community,” Taylor continued. “RSA has never suggested or imposed water use restrictions or conservation measures here. … RSA is now sending a very different message, and with no warning or explanation to Greene County.”
The RSA Board of Members is scheduled to meet Thursday, April 21 at 2 p.m. As of press time, no meeting agenda or location has yet been announced.
The next scheduled court date for the ongoing lawsuit between Greene County and RSA is Monday, April 25 at 3:30 p.m.