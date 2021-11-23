RSA board votes to reinstate facility fee

Until July 2020, RSA had billed facility fees per an agreement with Greene County starting in 2015. At the July 2020 meeting, the RSA Board of Members voted 4-2—with Greene members Bill Martin and Ron Williams voting against—to end facility fee billing and to have all water hook-up fees submitted to RSA instead of the county. Greene County filed a lawsuit in September 2020 citing an alleged breach of contract by RSA for the July vote and it was at that meeting that the board voted—again 4 to 2—to prohibit the two Greene County representatives from speaking or voting on anything while the lawsuit was ongoing. That changed in February 2021 when the board unanimously allowed Greene’s participation in the business decisions of the board of members and to allow hook-up fees to go back to Greene to be used toward the debt payments for water and sewer infrastructure.