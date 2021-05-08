Red Cross needs help this spring

Blood drive scheduled at BRS May 14

Approximately every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion. The American Red Cross needs help this May to ensure it can maintain the necessary supply to save lives throughout the summer months.

“Typically around 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed across the U.S. and about 7,000 units of platelets—and 10,000 units of plasma, daily,” said Jonathan McNamara, regional communications director for the American Red Cross. “The pandemic and COVID has really changed every aspect of how we’ve had to conduct our business in terms of collecting blood, from our safety protocols to the types of venues that we host blood drives … we’ve had to shift from having walk-up appointments to appointment-only just due to making sure we can maximize social distancing.”

During the pandemic, Red Cross has had to shut down many of their mobile donation units and seek out new venues where they can safely hold large-scale blood drives. They’re looking for the public’s help in getting the word out as well as for local businesses and organizations who may be interested in hosting an event.