Red Cross needs help this spring

Blood drive scheduled at BRS May 14
Approximately every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion. The American Red Cross needs help this May to ensure it can maintain the necessary supply to save lives throughout the summer months.
“Typically around 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed across the U.S. and about 7,000 units of platelets—and 10,000 units of plasma, daily,” said Jonathan McNamara, regional communications director for the American Red Cross. “The pandemic and COVID has really changed every aspect of how we’ve had to conduct our business in terms of collecting blood, from our safety protocols to the types of venues that we host blood drives … we’ve had to shift from having walk-up appointments to appointment-only just due to making sure we can maximize social distancing.”
During the pandemic, Red Cross has had to shut down many of their mobile donation units and seek out new venues where they can safely hold large-scale blood drives. They’re looking for the public’s help in getting the word out as well as for local businesses and organizations who may be interested in hosting an event.
“(COVID) has required us to … turn to new partners to be able to maintain the blood supply that we need, but also to make sure that we’re able to offer a safe donor experience for the donors—who trust us to make sure that process is safe,” McNamara said. “We have seen a really incredible response from our typical donors who have come in and joined the Red Cross drives throughout the pandemic, but we also saw a lot of new and first-time donors … there have been a lot of companies and businesses that have opened their doors for the first time to host a blood drive … in Richmond, for example, the raceway has been a partner in hosting drives while they couldn’t be doing their typical events.”
McNamara emphasized that although the universal blood donor (type O) is always in high demand, all blood types are needed in order to be able to serve patients with trauma or rare conditions who can only receive a specific type. And those who have recovered from COVID-19 or received their vaccine can also contribute to a really essential supply.
“The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies,” according to a press release. “The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also indicate the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Donors will receive the results of any screening tests within one to two weeks via a private message on the online donor portal or through the Red Cross Blood Donor app on their smartphone, and those who test for high levels of antibodies may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma to help those who are still actively fighting the virus.
It is important to note that the Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose current illness—those who do not feel well or believe they may have contracted COVID-19 should postpone donation to protect donation site staff and other donors.
As for those who are recently vaccinated, the Red Cross welcomes donations as long as you are feeling well and can provide the manufacturer’s name of your authorized vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson) at the time of your donation. For more information on eligibility, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.
If you need a little extra incentive, all those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in the month of May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, courtesy of Suburban Propane. If you make it in before May 15, you will also receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
There is a blood drive scheduled at Blue Ridge School May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as many more locations in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and more events have already been scheduled in nearby locations for June. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App on your smartphone to sign up.
If your business or community group is interested in hosting a drive to support the Red Cross, contact McNamara at Jonathan.McNamara@redcross.org or (804) 307-7058.