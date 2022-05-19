Public Safety Foundation receives grant

Public safety in Greene County is getting a boost from The Power of Change grants through Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC). The Public Safety Foundation of Greene County received last Thursday a $6,500 grant through the program to purchase a swift water rescue craft for use by county fire departments. The nonprofit foundation will donate an additional $2,000—raised by the foundation from individual donors—to Stanardsville Fire Department for the purchase of the rescue boat.

The water rescue boat will be available for use by all three of the county’s volunteer fire companies—Stanardsville, Dyke and Ruckersville—to respond to water emergencies similar to those seen during the 2018 flooding. The craft, referred to as a “NRS E-140 Self-Bailing Raft” is a specialized unit that will function as the platform for conducting water rescue activities in a safe manner for persons being rescued and for the rescuers, as well.

Fire personnel in Greene have undergone extensive water rescue training and obtained specialized equipment through the county, such as personal flotation devices, helmets, rope, gloves; the boat completes the preparation for future flooding and water rescue situations.

“Our volunteers have been proficiently trained for water rescue,” said Stanardsville Fire Chief Dusty Clay. “This boat will make all our departments much more efficient and ready for local response to flood or other emergency water situations. The safety of fire personnel and those needing rescue is a top priority and the rescue boat will assist with operational safety for all involved.”

The Public Safety Foundation of Greene County was created to help public safety departments raise needed funds.

“The REC Power of Change program utilizes funds collected from members rounding up their electric bills,” said Carl Schmitt, foundation president. “Those funds are used to support local needs.”

Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company also received $6,680 from The Power of Change program to purchase and install equipment to modernize the firefighter gear lockers to improve the conditions and response time for firefighters during emergencies.

Other county programs to receive funding this cycle include Quickstart Tennis of Central Virginia, which received $2,200 to establish a Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Chapter in Greene. This book-giving program supports families with children aged birth through 5 years old. Skyline CAP Inc., which serves Greene, Madison and Orange counties, received $5,000 to assist the Emergency Home Repair Program for low-income homeowners. Stanardsville United Methodist Church of Greene County received $5,000 to provide food and meal containers for the Tuesday’s Table of Greene weekly feeding ministry.

The Power of Change program offers grants twice a year for nonprofit charitable organizations across REC’s territory. These funds come from members who round up their bills to the next whole dollar or donate a set monthly amount. One-time donations can also be accepted. This spring, The Power of Change awarded more than $93,000 in funding to support 23 nonprofits.

“[The Power of Change program] allows members like you to give voluntarily to support nonprofits that do so much for those in need,” said Casey Hollins, REC managing director of communications and public relations. “Their financial impact fuels important projects in their community.

The Public Safety Foundation of Greene County funds community public safety projects and accepts donations year round at 10005 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville. Once the water craft arrives, a dedication will be planned. For more information, contact Schmitt at chschmitt2222@gmail.com.