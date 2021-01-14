PC will hear about new proffers for an 1,180-unit development

The Greene County Planning Commission on Jan. 20 will discuss a proffer amendment for a 1,180-unit development that’s been approved since 2012.

Creekside and the Village at Preddy Creek were approved for 580 townhouse units and 600 single-family homes on 402 acres along Preddy Creek Road near Ruckersville by the Greene County Board of Supervisors in March 2012 by a 3-2 vote. One of the reasons the development has yet to be built is the requirement to build a connector road between U.S. Route 29 and Preddy Creek Road near Autumn Oaks Lane.

“In the simplest form, they’re asking to start (construction) now since the state took over the connector road as part of (VDOT) SmartScale,” Greene County Planning Director and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl said of the Route 670 Connector Road, slated to be finished in 2023. “It’s a funded project. And they want to go ahead and move forward.”

Greene CD Inc., the applicant, isn’t requesting to increase the number of units, but is requesting the opportunity to allow attached single-family homes in place of some or all of the townhouse units, according to Frydl.

The single-family attached homes (villas) will offer a first-floor master bedroom, which Greene CD says are mostly owned by those who are over 55 years of age, Frydl said.