PC will hear about new proffers for an 1,180-unit development

The Greene County Planning Commission on Jan. 20 will discuss a proffer amendment for a 1,180-unit development that’s been approved since 2012.
Creekside and the Village at Preddy Creek were approved for 580 townhouse units and 600 single-family homes on 402 acres along Preddy Creek Road near Ruckersville by the Greene County Board of Supervisors in March 2012 by a 3-2 vote. One of the reasons the development has yet to be built is the requirement to build a connector road between U.S. Route 29 and Preddy Creek Road near Autumn Oaks Lane.
“In the simplest form, they’re asking to start (construction) now since the state took over the connector road as part of (VDOT) SmartScale,” Greene County Planning Director and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl said of the Route 670 Connector Road, slated to be finished in 2023. “It’s a funded project. And they want to go ahead and move forward.”
Greene CD Inc., the applicant, isn’t requesting to increase the number of units, but is requesting the opportunity to allow attached single-family homes in place of some or all of the townhouse units, according to Frydl.
The single-family attached homes (villas) will offer a first-floor master bedroom, which Greene CD says are mostly owned by those who are over 55 years of age, Frydl said.
“They’re not defining how many townhomes they might swap,” Frydl said. “We’re updating everything to show what possible impacts would be if everything was a single-family home. And it increases the traffic a little bit, increases the school children a little bit. The reality is they’re not going to build all single-family homes; they’re still going to have some townhomes, but they’re not willing to define that mix in their requests.”
The applicant is also offering new proffers to begin construction now: 50 acres of land adjacent to Preddy Creek Park, a pedestrian bridge crossing Cuddins Run to connect to the existing Preddy Creek Park, 10,000 linear feet of trails along Preddy Creek and Cuddins Run, a trailhead and public parking area and $1,000 for each townhome that is built.
In an email to the planning department, Kristie Spencer, director of financial and human resources for Greene County Public Schools, noted that a capacity study from a couple years ago identified that all elementary schools in Greene are already over capacity. County staff said the new development is expected to add at least 379 additional students to the school system at its current approval. If all units are single-family detached units, the number jumps to approximately 460 new students.
According to the staff report in the Jan. 20 Planning Commission packet, Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) did not provide updated comment regarding capacity available since the number of units is not expected to change, but original comment on July 5, 2011, was that there was adequate supply then.
The property is within the “growth” area of the county’s comprehensive plan, which is also up for review this year.
The development is expected to generate $23.6 million in water and sewer hookup fees.
Frydl said starting the project sooner generates the funds sooner to go toward the building of a reservoir in Greene County. Additionally, offering different housing options for Greene residents of all income levels is a primary goal of the Ruckersville Area Plan, as is additional park land, according to the presentation.
The public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 via Zoom. Visit https://greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/planning-zoning for information on how to access the meeting.