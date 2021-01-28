PC approves proffer amendment for Creekside

“I don’t know about you, but 10,000 linear feet of potential trails open to the public is not something to sneeze at; it’s almost two miles,” he said. “That’s something they didn’t have to offer and I think that’s an important consideration.”

Commissioner Steve Kruskamp said one thing he could not get past was safety of the community.

“That is one of the major issues when I went through the training for this seat,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many times that was drilled into me during that training process—the safety of the community is paramount here. We have an overwhelming number of residents that live in that area, that drive that road on a daily basis, that continuously complain. I think by not having that connector road in place and allowing this to start ahead of time we’re not doing anything to address the current problem. In fact, I think—without question—we are exacerbating the problem.”

McCloskey said he doesn’t believe the connector road will provide any relief to Preddy Creek Road or address any safety issues on that road.