Pandemic doesn’t stop hands-on learning at Tech Center

“They’ll be here two days a week just like their blended counterparts,” Ormsmith said. “They get dropped off or they ride transit, they do their class and then they head back home.”

As part of the new school procedures this year include temperature checks when arriving at school each morning, the Tech Center staff screen students who have the first class of the day at the center, and also screens any virtual learners when they arrive at the building for their one in-person class.

In the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) class, teacher Harold Shifflett keeps students spaced apart and masked while they work on circuit boards and other projects. Shifflett said it’s especially hard for students to see the details of what he’s working on while remaining at their safe social distance, but the small class sizes make it a little bit easier.

“I’m trying to pick the most important things to touch base on with them,” Shifflett said. “Right now they’re working on wiring a low-voltage board, and we troubleshoot that. They’re getting to use a meter on this board … you get to see what the relays do, the sequencer, thermostat, then we go to the gauges.”

One of the projects the HVAC students create every year is a dragon that breathes actual fire, made from copper tubing and other materials.