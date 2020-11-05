Pandemic doesn’t stop hands-on learning at Tech Center

Despite the global pandemic and hybrid school schedules, the Greene County Technical Education Center continues to provide career and technical education (CTE) courses to high school students in 2020. COVID-19 restrictions have made it more difficult this year for students to get the hands-on experience necessary for state board exams, however.
“The programs that we have here require specialized equipment and spaces that are not available at the high school,” said Tech Center Principal Dr. Michael Ormsmith in a tour of the school earlier this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shuttering of schools and restructuring of policies and procedures for a September school reopening.
As for how to maintain social distance in courses that are completely hands-on, Ormsmith said it’s definitely a challenge.
“There are a lot of challenges,” Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh agreed. “The teachers want to try to keep things so the learning continues, but the requirements make it challenging—in every classroom—but when you have a classroom that is completely about hands-on work, it certainly provides additional obstacles.”
For high school students who chose the 100% virtual option for returning to school this fall, they are still able to take CTE classes at the Tech Center in person two days out of the week.
“They’ll be here two days a week just like their blended counterparts,” Ormsmith said. “They get dropped off or they ride transit, they do their class and then they head back home.”
As part of the new school procedures this year include temperature checks when arriving at school each morning, the Tech Center staff screen students who have the first class of the day at the center, and also screens any virtual learners when they arrive at the building for their one in-person class.
In the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) class, teacher Harold Shifflett keeps students spaced apart and masked while they work on circuit boards and other projects. Shifflett said it’s especially hard for students to see the details of what he’s working on while remaining at their safe social distance, but the small class sizes make it a little bit easier.
“I’m trying to pick the most important things to touch base on with them,” Shifflett said. “Right now they’re working on wiring a low-voltage board, and we troubleshoot that. They’re getting to use a meter on this board … you get to see what the relays do, the sequencer, thermostat, then we go to the gauges.”
One of the projects the HVAC students create every year is a dragon that breathes actual fire, made from copper tubing and other materials.
“The boys showed a lot of creativity,” Shifflett said of the dragon. “They worked together terrifically on it; I did not tell them anything. They have to cut pipe; they have to measure; they have to use sheet metal tools to cut their sheet metal. They get to use pop rivet guns and pop rivets. These boys here did a fantastic job.”
Even for those students who may not pursue a career in HVAC, Shifflett said they will always find a use for the real-life skills learned in his class. He added he often gets students calling him from home with questions about home improvement projects.
“One boy, Charlie, needed to change a switch at his house,” Shifflett said. “I sent him home with a single-pole switch, a screwdriver and a pair of skinners. He came back in the next day, gave me the tools and he said, ‘I did it; Grandma was proud of me.’ Knew he could do it.”
Down the hall in Katelyn Gozzard’s Culinary Arts classroom, several students work on classroom assignments in one room while others work in the commercial-grade kitchen. To maintain social distance, students grab ingredients from a central table before spreading out to work at separate work stations.
Pumpkin-flavored bakery items were featured on Oct. 30, as the culinary students filled orders to deliver to other students and staff members around the building.
“We sold 30 pumpkin rolls so far, and that’s our big winner,” Gozzard said. “Some of my students make them for their families and then for the staff. My culinary year two students have been doing this for two years and they don’t like to hear the words ‘pumpkin rolls’ because they’re so sick of it. They love to eat them but get tired of making them.”
Two siblings who are virtual students were lucky enough to be able to come in to class together, even though they are in different levels of the Culinary Arts program. This way, they can ride together to the Tech Center and share a work space, since the social distancing measures don’t apply to students living in the same household.
This is part one in a series about the modified classroom spaces at the Greene County Technical Education Center. Stay tuned next week for updates on the cosmetology and nursing programs.
