November School Board and BOS updates

“Pursuant to the lease and transactions completed thereunder, the transit van and school buses being lease purchased by the county will be titled in the name of the school board of Greene County and will be used for the benefit of the Greene County Public Schools,” according to the resolution. “At the request of the county, the school board now desires to set forth its good faith agreement to comply with the terms of the lease with respect to the ownership of the transit van and school buses by the school board and use thereof in connection with the essential governmental purposes of the school board and the Greene County Public Schools.”