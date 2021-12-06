November School Board and BOS updates

Cigarette tax approved by Greene County BOS
The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Nov. 16 to begin adding a 40-cent tax per pack of cigarettes purchased in the county. The new tax will be effective Jan. 1, 2022.
The county will join in a regional commission to collect and distribute the taxes to each locality, including Madison and Orange counties.
No one spoke during the public hearing.
Greene to participate in opioid abatement settlement
At the November Board of Supervisors meeting, the board passed two resolutions that allow Greene County to participate in the allocation of opioid settlement dollars.
“There are $26 billion in a national settlement that involves three primary distributors—Cardinal Health, McKisson and AmerisourceBergen—and one manufacturer, which is Janssen, which is a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson,” said Greene County Finance Director Tracy Morris. “There are approximately $530 million available to Virginia and localities and this depends on the participation of the localities.”
The funds will be distributed over 18 years for distributors and over nine years for the manufacturer.
“In order to make sure we are a participant of this we have to join by Jan. 2, 2022,” Morris said.
The settlement will be allocated after the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority and Opioid Abatement Fund are created with 15% to participating localities that will be unrestricted and 15% to participating localities for abatement purposes, such as the effort to treat, prevent or reduce opioid use. The settlement also calls for 55% percent to the Opioid Abatement Fund, which the localities can access in addition to the other funds.
“I have no problem with this because clearly the sheriff’s office has been impacted, as well as social services and the school district,” Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said. “There’s been a lot of impact in this community.”
School staff will benefit from lower 2022 pension costs
Greene County schools look to benefit from lower pension rates approved for the next two-year state budget by Virginia Retirement System (VRS), thanks to investment gains that pushed the retirement trust fund over $100 billion this year. Earlier this fall, the VRS board of trustees certified contribution rates nearly 2 percent lower for teachers and other state employees than those of the past two fiscal years.
Approximately one-third of benefit plan funding comes from member and employer contributions, while the remaining two-thirds comes from investment returns, according to VRS. According to a press release from the Thomas Jefferson Planning District, VRS officials also recommended potential further actions to protect the pension fund, including: paying down unfunded liabilities; shortening the amortization period; making a one-time infusion of funds; and maintaining rather than lowering rates.
“We just received the notification about the proposed VRS rate change and it still has to be ratified by the General Assembly,” said GCPS director of financial and human resources Kristie Spencer. “We are pleased to see that proposed rates are decreasing and we will be analyzing the impact during our budget preparations for the fiscal year 2023 school budget.”
The VRS board recommended a decrease in employer contribution rates for public school teachers from 16.62% to 14.76% for fiscal years 23 and 24. Teachers make up the largest group of VRS hybrid retirement plan members, with 57,020 statewide.
Va. Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget recommendations will be brought before the General Assembly Dec. 16, after which—if the rates are approved—state and local school division budgets would save more than $200 million in the 2022 budgeting process.
The Greene County school board will hold a public hearing on budget priorities at its Dec. 8 monthly meeting and budget workshops will be held in January followed by public hearing and adoption in February.
School board approves purchase of four new buses
The Greene County school board approved a resolution Nov. 10 to consent to the county’s purchase of four new school buses and one new van for school use. Although the county will be funding the purchase of the vehicles, the schools will own and insure them; the vehicles are part of the collateral for the county’s lease purchase package.
The full vehicle purchase totals $597,000 and includes one 2021 77-passenger international school bus, three 2022 77-passenger school buses, one 2021 transit van and additional vehicles for the emergency services department, inspection department and the sheriff’s office. The county is collaborating with Truist Bank (formerly SunTrust) for the lease purchase agreement.
“Pursuant to the lease and transactions completed thereunder, the transit van and school buses being lease purchased by the county will be titled in the name of the school board of Greene County and will be used for the benefit of the Greene County Public Schools,” according to the resolution. “At the request of the county, the school board now desires to set forth its good faith agreement to comply with the terms of the lease with respect to the ownership of the transit van and school buses by the school board and use thereof in connection with the essential governmental purposes of the school board and the Greene County Public Schools.”
The resolution was one step towards an ongoing plan to continually update the county’s vehicles.
“Each year, the county purchases buses as a part of the fleet replacement program and seeks financing to do so,” said GCPS Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh. “We are always thankful to be able to put newer buses on the road.”