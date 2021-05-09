 Skip to main content
Neo-Nazi flyers are scattered
Numerous neighborhoods received flyers from a neo-Nazi hate group over the weekend throughout Greene County.

There were at least two different New Order flyers touting the white race that were placed in plastic baggies with business cards and tossed throughout neighborhoods sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

New Order is a neo-Nazi group headquartered in Wisconsin and operated by Martin Kerr that bills itself as a “nationalist socialist organization that is a revolutionary idea, a spiritual faith and a great historical movement,” according to its website. It is listed as a white supremacist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

“This abhorrent divisive rhetoric is intolerable,” Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo said Monday morning. “My office will not stand for discrimination of any type. Period. And we will stand against those who sow division within our community.”

The last time such a distribution happened in the county was in July 2018 when the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan passed out flyers in the exact same format.

In 2018, hate flyers were distributed in Virginia 66 times, according to the SPLC. In 2020, there were 421 total distributions throughout the state, nearly a 540% increase.

The SPLC lists 33 hate groups with chapters in Virginia as of 2020, including nine white nationalist, three neo-Nazi, two KKK groups and two neo-Confederate groups.

To report a hate incident, visit www.splcenter.org/reporthate. To report the flyers to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, call the non-emergency phone number at (434) 985-2222.

Editor, Greene County Record

Terry Beigie is the Editor of the Greene County Record in Stanardsville. She can be reached at tbeigie@greene-news.com or (434) 985-2315.

