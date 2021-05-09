Neo-Nazi flyers are scattered

Numerous neighborhoods received flyers from a neo-Nazi hate group over the weekend throughout Greene County.

There were at least two different New Order flyers touting the white race that were placed in plastic baggies with business cards and tossed throughout neighborhoods sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

New Order is a neo-Nazi group headquartered in Wisconsin and operated by Martin Kerr that bills itself as a “nationalist socialist organization that is a revolutionary idea, a spiritual faith and a great historical movement,” according to its website. It is listed as a white supremacist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

“This abhorrent divisive rhetoric is intolerable,” Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo said Monday morning. “My office will not stand for discrimination of any type. Period. And we will stand against those who sow division within our community.”

The last time such a distribution happened in the county was in July 2018 when the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan passed out flyers in the exact same format.

In 2018, hate flyers were distributed in Virginia 66 times, according to the SPLC. In 2020, there were 421 total distributions throughout the state, nearly a 540% increase.