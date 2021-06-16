MS teacher honored as CSWCD Educator of the Year

William Monroe Middle School seventh-grade science teacher Kathryn Thomas last week was presented with the Educator of the Year award by Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) Manager Greg Wichelns. Attendees at the presentation included Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Huber, Middle School Principal Dr. Brenda Walton and Greene County Extension Agent Sarah Sharpe.
“Thomas is driven to teach conservation through all of the hats she wears: science teacher, leader of the Youth Development Council, pastor for the Episcopal Church of Virginia and as a landowner,” said Stephanie DeNicola-Turner, education coordinator for CSWCD. “Every day she shows her commitment to teaching students to protect and conserve God’s creation through her passion for science and conservation. Even after many years of teaching she is still looking out for new ways to reach her students to love science as well.”
Formed in 1939, CSWCD provides agricultural cost share through the Best Management Practices Program, technical assistance for landowners regarding conservation and natural resource management and reviews site plans for erosion and sediment control and stormwater management for Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties and the town of Culpeper.
The Educator of the Year award, given since 1999, has honored teachers, master gardeners or master naturalists, 4-H agents or private citizens who like to educate people about the environment. Thomas is the twenty-second district resident to earn this honor.
“In the fall, we typically have an awards banquet where we recognize many people from across the five counties—farmers, foresters, wildlife people, business and industry recognition and of course educator of the year,” Wichelns said. “Last fall, we didn’t do that for obvious reasons, so this spring we’ve been moving around through the counties, catching up with the awardees.”
A long-time teacher at William Monroe Middle School, Thomas participates in the Youth Development Council’s after-school program and CSWCD’s annual “Envirothon,” coordinates various Earth Day projects, is chair of the Ecology Club, participates in Project Learning Tree, helps with curriculum development and science fairs and runs recycling programs in addition to her work with the church.
“What a fabulous example you are to these kids in science and conservation and working with the district as well,” Sharpe said.
“As impressive as her science resume is, (Thomas) has the biggest heart for kids—and humans in general—of anyone I know,” Whitmarsh added. “Her love extends to the kids in her classroom and in our community. We work together on YDC, I’ve known Kathryn for a very long time, and I can’t think of a more deserving person.”
“It’s just something I’m passionate about,” Thomas said. “When we can get the kids into nature, they’re able to do better in their other subjects. “When they get their hands in dirt, they can fight depression—getting outside fights viruses. It just makes them a better global citizen, and when they connect with nature, they learn more about themselves and they can watch the diversity.”