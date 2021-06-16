MS teacher honored as CSWCD Educator of the Year

“In the fall, we typically have an awards banquet where we recognize many people from across the five counties—farmers, foresters, wildlife people, business and industry recognition and of course educator of the year,” Wichelns said. “Last fall, we didn’t do that for obvious reasons, so this spring we’ve been moving around through the counties, catching up with the awardees.”

A long-time teacher at William Monroe Middle School, Thomas participates in the Youth Development Council’s after-school program and CSWCD’s annual “Envirothon,” coordinates various Earth Day projects, is chair of the Ecology Club, participates in Project Learning Tree, helps with curriculum development and science fairs and runs recycling programs in addition to her work with the church.

“What a fabulous example you are to these kids in science and conservation and working with the district as well,” Sharpe said.

“As impressive as her science resume is, (Thomas) has the biggest heart for kids—and humans in general—of anyone I know,” Whitmarsh added. “Her love extends to the kids in her classroom and in our community. We work together on YDC, I’ve known Kathryn for a very long time, and I can’t think of a more deserving person.”

“It’s just something I’m passionate about,” Thomas said. “When we can get the kids into nature, they’re able to do better in their other subjects. “When they get their hands in dirt, they can fight depression—getting outside fights viruses. It just makes them a better global citizen, and when they connect with nature, they learn more about themselves and they can watch the diversity.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.