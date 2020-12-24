Monroe robotics gearing up for spring competition

With the difficulty of planning for social distancing, modified school schedules and with many students attending school virtually or in a blended format, after-school activities have taken a big hit this year. Thanks to one dedicated coach, the high school robotics team is already working to prepare for an early spring competition.
William Monroe High School teacher Jess Shifflett coaches Monroe robotics along with the Dragons esports team and women’s basketball, when she’s not busy teaching digital media courses through the technical education program.
“It’s a lot of critical thinking, a lot of problem solving; you make one plan and then you have to adjust and come at it from a different angle, both literally and figuratively. Nothing ever goes the way you initially plan,” Shifflett said of the robotics team in January 2020.
That sentiment would prove to be a vivid descriptor of the rest of the year.
FIRST Robotics is teaming up with Disney and Lucasfilm for a “Star Wars: Force for Change” theme this year. Modifications for the season include extended deadlines to allow for varying learning environments nationwide as well as remote engagement options, free FIRST@Home science and technology activities and COVID-19 modification guidance for all teams planning to compete.
The three eighth-graders who placed in the top 15 in the FIRST Lego League Division II state championships last December are all now a part of the FIRST Robotics team at the high school, and looking forward to another good year as they advance their coding skills with the more complex robot builds.
The Division I (elementary school) and Division II (middle school) robotics competitions feature tabletop-sized robots made of Legos, which perform pre-coded simple tasks on a play mat surface. At the high school level, the robots are much larger and made from metallic components, with much more sophisticated computer coding.
In the high school’s fabrication lab, the students have access to a laser cutter, 3D printer and other machinery tools for constructing their robot.
“More than a million people around the world engage with our programs each year; FIRST participants form lifelong friendships and gain the experience and support system they need to be successful, no matter what path they follow after graduating high school,” said competition organizers on the firstinspires.org website. “In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to deliver the life-changing experience of FIRST to young people around the world. As an organization that teaches young people how to solve problems and innovate, we are doing the same in order to ensure we are fulfilling our mission and enabling our community to stay engaged with FIRST programs in the challenging year ahead.”
For more information on planning for competitions—whether remote or in person—and extended timelines for the 2020-21 robotics season, visit firstinspires.org/covid-19.
This year’s qualifying meets for the high school team is tentatively scheduled for February 2021. Greene County’s elementary and middle schools will not be competing in robotics this year as they are not holding any after-school team practices due to the pandemic.