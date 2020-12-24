Monroe robotics gearing up for spring competition

With the difficulty of planning for social distancing, modified school schedules and with many students attending school virtually or in a blended format, after-school activities have taken a big hit this year. Thanks to one dedicated coach, the high school robotics team is already working to prepare for an early spring competition.

William Monroe High School teacher Jess Shifflett coaches Monroe robotics along with the Dragons esports team and women’s basketball, when she’s not busy teaching digital media courses through the technical education program.

“It’s a lot of critical thinking, a lot of problem solving; you make one plan and then you have to adjust and come at it from a different angle, both literally and figuratively. Nothing ever goes the way you initially plan,” Shifflett said of the robotics team in January 2020.

That sentiment would prove to be a vivid descriptor of the rest of the year.

FIRST Robotics is teaming up with Disney and Lucasfilm for a “Star Wars: Force for Change” theme this year. Modifications for the season include extended deadlines to allow for varying learning environments nationwide as well as remote engagement options, free FIRST@Home science and technology activities and COVID-19 modification guidance for all teams planning to compete.