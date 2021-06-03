Memorial Day 2021: Remembering those who gave all

“Today is a day to fly an American Flag, either in memory of or in honor of our nation’s military service members,” said Post 128 Chaplain Doug Fargo. “We give you thanks for all our buddies that we remember and honor here today. Some have laid down their lives, but all have sacrificed in the service of our country.”

“You know, we go to war as a nation. You all elect officials and they make the decision to send young people overseas,” Bell said. “The generals, the colonels are usually behind the lines, but somewhere up front is somebody, in this case 20, 22 and 23 (years old), who we put in harm’s way for the benefit of us all. But, the harms are not visited evenly; by no means do we all suffer the same. So, it’s appropriate on Memorial Day to remember there are three families whose lives will never be the same and then all of these more from previous wars. Today, on Memorial Day, before the cookouts and the ballgames, I appreciate everyone here taking the time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us.”