Memorial Day 2021: Remembering those who gave all

It has been a long two years since the greater Greene County public has been able to honor fallen veterans at American Legion Post 128 since the coronavirus pandemic canceled the in-person event in 2020. The ninth Walk of Honor ceremony was held on Monday, May 31 at the post.
“Today is a day to fly an American Flag, either in memory of or in honor of our nation’s military service members,” said Post 128 Chaplain Doug Fargo. “We give you thanks for all our buddies that we remember and honor here today. Some have laid down their lives, but all have sacrificed in the service of our country.”
Virginia’s 58th District Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, talked about three local soldiers who died in action in recent years: Corp. Adam Joseph Fargo, 22, of Greene, who died in Iraq in 2006; U.S. Army Private 1st Class Edwin Anthony Andino II, 23, of Madison County, who died in Iraq in 2006; and Lance Corp. Bradley Thomas Arms, 20, of Charlottesville, who died in action in Iraq in 2004.
“You know, we go to war as a nation. You all elect officials and they make the decision to send young people overseas,” Bell said. “The generals, the colonels are usually behind the lines, but somewhere up front is somebody, in this case 20, 22 and 23 (years old), who we put in harm’s way for the benefit of us all. But, the harms are not visited evenly; by no means do we all suffer the same. So, it’s appropriate on Memorial Day to remember there are three families whose lives will never be the same and then all of these more from previous wars. Today, on Memorial Day, before the cookouts and the ballgames, I appreciate everyone here taking the time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us.”
Fargo then read the names of the 26 deceased veterans who were honored with a flag along Va. Route 230 outside the post, saluting each one—including that of his own son, Adam Fargo. There were also four flags flying to honor surviving veterans—Kenneth K. Cersley, Keith Morris, Haywood Lawson and Joel Warren.
American Legion Post 128 15-year member Vernon Taylor read the meaning of the 13 folds of the flag as scouts from Boy Scout Troop 174 and Girl Scout Troop 573 folded the American Flag (see below).
Grace Mellott placed the folded flag on the chair by the flying flags to remember those service members missing in action or prisoners of war.
Post 128 members and volunteers from the public at large placed 386 American Flags on Greene County veterans’ graves at 59 different community cemeteries and family graveyard locations—roughly 98% of known veterans’ graves in Greene, Fargo said.
“This was a great feat. Thank you to all the community members for your help on that,” Fargo said. “The few that we could not find were stuck away, buried under brush and so on. Capt. David Roach of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office went to 18 locations and placed 58 American flags.”
The folds of the flag and their meanings:
- Fold one is the symbol of life.
- Fold two is a symbol of our belief in eternal life.
- Fold three is made in honor and remembrance of the veterans departing our ranks, who gave a portion of their lives for the defense of our country to attain peace throughout the world.
- Fold four represents our weaker nature, for as American citizens trusting it to Him, we turn in times of peace, as well as in times of war, for His divine guidance.
- Fold five is a tribute to our country, for in the words of Stephen Decatur, “Our country, in her intercourse with foreign nations, may she be always be in the right, and always successful, right or wrong.”
- Fold six is for where our hearts lie. It is with our heart that we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
- Fold seven is a tribute to our armed forces, for it is through the armed forces that we protect our country and our flag against all enemies—whether they are found within or without the boundaries of the Republic.
- Fold eight is a tribute to the one who entered the valley of the shade of death that we might see the light of day.
- Fold nine is a tribute to womanhood. It has been through their faith, their love, loyalty and devotion, that the characters of men and women who have made this country great have been molded.
- Fold ten is a tribute to the fathers of families, for he, too, has given his sons and daughters for the defense of our country.
- Fold eleven represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon and glorifies the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
- Fold twelve represents the emblem of eternity and glorifies God, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.
- Fold thirteen, or when the flag is completely folded, the stars in the uppermost, reminding us of our nation’s motto, “In God We Trust.”