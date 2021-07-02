Man given 11 years for solicitation of a minor

A Harrisonburg man was sentenced to 11 years in jail on Tuesday, June 22, for two offenses against a minor that occurred in May 2020.
Through a Spanish-speaking interpreter—and as part of a plea deal—Alexis Pabon Ramos, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of taking indecent liberties with a child under 13 years old and one count of proposing sex by electronic means to someone under 15 years old. He pleaded guilty according to North Carolina v. Alford, where he maintains his innocence but agrees the commonwealth has overwhelming evidence against him.
Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo told Greene County Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell Jr. that on May 18, 2020, Pabon Ramos reached out on a dating app to a girl named “Kate” whose age was listed as 18—which is what the site requires users to be.
“Kate” was actually a profile created by Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jason Tooley.
“During discussions with Investigator Tooley (posing as “Kate”), Tooley sent a chat message to Pabon Ramos that she was not 18 years old but rather 13,” Consolvo said. “Pabon Ramos continued to have the conversation … making arrangements to meet in Stanardsville.”
Pabon Ramos drove from Rockingham County, sending “Kate” text messages about his desire to have sex and a photo of himself, Consolvo said. He also stopped at the store for condoms, Convolvo said.
When Pabon Ramos arrived at the high school, according to Consolvo, a female deputy was there posing as “Kate” and Pabon Ramos was arrested.
“(Pabon Ramos) recognizes the strength of the evidence against (himself) is substantial,” said Juan Vega, Pabon Ramos’ attorney.
Vega presented two letters to the court asking for some leniency from the judge—one from Pabon Ramos’ mother and one from his brother.
“While this case was not an actual 13-year-old girl on the other end of the computer, the danger is it could have been,” Consolvo said. “Believing it was a 13-year-old girl, he drove across the mountain and stopped to get condoms. Because it wasn’t a 13-year-old girl doesn’t matter.”
Consolvo said a longer sentence would send a message that this type of behavior would not be acceptable in society.
Vega told the court that Pabon Ramos suffers from depression and other mental illness.
“Yes, he needs to pay his debt to society,” Vega said. “Yes, the commonwealth needs to send that message to society, but I ask for help … and a mental health evaluation. He’s served 11 months already and we ask for no additional time.”
Pabon Ramos has been held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County since his arrest.