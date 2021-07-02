Man given 11 years for solicitation of a minor

When Pabon Ramos arrived at the high school, according to Consolvo, a female deputy was there posing as “Kate” and Pabon Ramos was arrested.

“(Pabon Ramos) recognizes the strength of the evidence against (himself) is substantial,” said Juan Vega, Pabon Ramos’ attorney.

Vega presented two letters to the court asking for some leniency from the judge—one from Pabon Ramos’ mother and one from his brother.

“While this case was not an actual 13-year-old girl on the other end of the computer, the danger is it could have been,” Consolvo said. “Believing it was a 13-year-old girl, he drove across the mountain and stopped to get condoms. Because it wasn’t a 13-year-old girl doesn’t matter.”

Consolvo said a longer sentence would send a message that this type of behavior would not be acceptable in society.

Vega told the court that Pabon Ramos suffers from depression and other mental illness.

“Yes, he needs to pay his debt to society,” Vega said. “Yes, the commonwealth needs to send that message to society, but I ask for help … and a mental health evaluation. He’s served 11 months already and we ask for no additional time.”