Man, 44, charged with solicitation

Dwayne Lamar Riggins, 44, of Barboursville is charged with two counts of use of a communication device to solicit a minor.

On April 15, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Greene County Department of Social Services, received an allegation of a juvenile in need of services. This is an active investigation and additional charges are pending. Contact Inv. Jason Tooley at (434) 985-2222 with information.