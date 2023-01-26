Madison County School Board removes 22 books from high school library

Twenty-two titles are the firsts to fall victim to the Madison County School Board’s recently enacted policy regarding sexually explicit content in library materials.

In December, board members approved a policy specifically dealing with sexually explicit content in school library materials. The policy was suggested and drafted by board member Christopher Wingate and is an extension of a mandate passed down the Governor Glenn Youngkin. In April, Youngkin signed a bill requiring the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to develop model policies to ensure parents are notified if students are being taught sexually explicit instructional materials in the classroom.

The bill requires local school boards to adopt the policies based on the model policies, which will be minimum requirements. The model policy, which was vetted through a public comment period which ended last month, require that parents are notified at least 30 days in advance of any instructional materials with sexually explicit content being taught in the classroom. Parents will then be able to review the materials and principals will maintain a current list of the materials on the school’s website by grade and subject.

The Madison County School Board opted to draft its own policy which was approved in November. However, board members took it a step further by creating a separate policy dealing specifically with library materials, something Youngkin’s didn’t.

The policy “IIAD: Sexually Explicit Content in MCPS Library Materials” was created by Wingate with input from his fellow board members as well as input from the board’s attorney. It uses the Code of Virginia’s definition of “sexually explicit content.” Code defines sexually explicit content as “any description of or any picture, photograph, drawing, motion picture film, digital image or similar visual representation depicting sexual bestiality, a lewd exhibition of nudity, as nudity is defined in Section 18.2-390, sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse, as also defined in Section 18.2-390, coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism.”

Under the policy, parents or taxpayers may request the school board to examine content they believe is sexually explicit. The board then determines if the material in fact contains sexually explicit content in which case it would be promptly removed from the library system and disposed of according to the division’s standard surplus property disposal policy. The superintendent will maintain a list of the materials removed from the system and that list will be available upon request.

As for the acquisition of new library materials, the titles and authors of new acquisitions will be posted to the library website for 12 months from the date of delivery. Parents can then review those materials to determine if they need to be reviewed under the policy.

“Parents have a right and responsibility to look at the books and let us know if they think there are issues,” Wingate said.

The policy was recommended for adoption by board member Charles Sheads with the motion seconded by board member Damon Myers. It was approved last month 5-0.

A subsequent motion was made last week to remove specific titles already brought up during the discussion of the policy.

During the September worksession, Wingate introduced samples from five books found within the Madison County High School Library that he said have sexually explicit content. The books are “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky; “Tar Baby” by Toni Morrison; “The Tale of the Body Thief,” by Anne Rice; “Snow Falling on Cedars” by David Guterson; and “Empire of Thrones,” by Sarah Maas. A list of 26 books was also made available including reasons for removal requests and how often each has been checked out in the past two years. The books had been pulled from the library, save for a few which had already been lost.

Last week, nearly two dozen books were officially removed from the library with a 3-1-0 vote. Sheads was absent and board member Karen Allen abstained from the vote. The books are: “The Handmaids Tale,” of which the popular Netflix series is based”; the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature winner “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian”; The New York Times Best Seller “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”; the six-volume series “Shatter Me”; Toni Morrison’s “Tar Baby,” “The Bluest Eye,” “Sula” and “Love”; Ann Rice’s “The Tale of the Body Thief” and “Interview with a Vampire”; PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction winner “Snow Falling on Cedars”; Steven King’s “It,” “Bag of Bones” and “11/22/63: A Novel”; and “Furyborn.” Also on the list is “Empire of Thrones.” Three other books of the same series, “Throne of Glass,” “Crown of Midnight,” “Heir of Fire,” “Queen of Shadows” and “The Assassin’s Blade” were originally part of the proposed removal, but were allowed to remain.

Abstaining from the vote, Allen said she had been researching book banning and censoring, which has become an issue throughout the nation. She said had no qualms about removing anything with sexual violence, but said some of the selections are borderline. She also said the General Assembly is looking at a bill that would allow certain books to be segregated to specific sections in the library.

“I’m in a quandary,” she said. “I do agree on some, but don’t agree on others.”

Wingate said the excerpts he had shared with school board members from some of the books in question were undoubtedly sexually explicit as defined by the Code of Virginia.

“There are other books I’m not crazy about, but these meet the definition,” he said. “If made into a movie they would be NC-17 or R.” He said high school students aren’t admitted into theaters to watch such movies and thus shouldn’t be able to peruse the same content in their school library.

“It’s about trying to protect children,” he said.