Let them eat cake!

“We tried the recipe several times and by the end we were kind of sick of it,” Dojack laughed.

“I wasn’t sick of it—I like it a lot,” Breeding countered.

Dojack, who hopes to pursue a career in nutrition and food sciences, said she has always loved cooking and baking and had fun testing and eating the many evolutions of their final recipe. For Breeding, the choice to take the Culinary Arts course was a process of elimination.

“I joined culinary because I didn’t want to do agriculture, and then it kind of just blossomed into liking it—I like eating food, and I plan on doing some sort of food management in the future,” he said.

Of course, this year’s competition had its own unique challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“(I was impressed with) their tenacity, because honestly I was not sure what was going to come of this,” Gozzard admitted. “They’re here two days a week for a limited amount of time. …They just blew me away, considering the type of school year this was. And would they have liked to go on to compete in person at actual nationals in Nashville? Yeah, but that’s not the way this school year turned out.”