Let them eat cake!

Greene Culinary students compete in FCCLA nationals
Kate Gozzard’s Culinary Arts students have eaten a lot of cake this year. As part of the annual Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competition, sophomores Eliah Dojack and Spencer Breeding competed in the STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Food Innovations event, winning first place in the state for their Blueberry Tea Cake recipe. The national competition takes place at the end of this month in Nashville, Tenn., though the pair has already submitted a video of their virtual presentation to the judges.
Food Innovations “recognizes participants who demonstrate knowledge of the basic concepts of food product development by creating an original prototype formula, testing the product through focus groups and developing a marketing strategy,” according to FCCLA guidelines. “Participants demonstrate their knowledge of food science, nutrition, food preparation safety and product marketing.”
This year’s prompt required students to select a recipe from prior to 1945, converting it into a modern-day box mix. The individual or team then had to design the product packaging, researching marketing and target audiences, and give an oral presentation on their process and findings. National finalists compete for a chance to win scholarship money to a college culinary arts program.
According to Dojack, the original recipe came from Searchlight Recipe Book, a 1943 cookbook belonging to Gozzard’s grandmother.
“We tried out a few recipes from Searchlight,” Dojack said. “(The hardest part was) finding replacements for the ingredients so that we could package it into a box mix. … We substituted dried blueberries for fresh blueberries and powdered vanilla instead of vanilla extract.”
“They took a basic tea cake recipe from 1944 and they made blueberry tea cakes with a lemon glaze,” Gozzard said. “They made it into a nice little box mix and they wrote up their formula, and it’s quite tasty … I can’t tell you how many times I tasted cake.”
This is the first year that the Tech Center has had its own FCCLA chapter; typically, they compete together with other students from William Monroe High School, but due to the difficulty of working between the buildings with this year’s pandemic restrictions, Gozzard decided to form her own chapter.
“We have had students go to nationals and be successful, but this is the first year Greene County Tech Center has had an FCCLA chapter and we got first place at the state level,” she said. “There is a breadth of events, because it covers all family and consumer science classes—anything from interior design to child development to culinary arts. … That’s what I love about FCCLA; no matter who’s in our classes, I can find an event for them and they can have an organization that they can belong to.”
When not inhibited by a pandemic, FCCLA usually involves activities outside of school as well; both students are looking forward to recruiting more members and getting more involved with the community next year.
“FCCLA is a co-curricular student organization, so the expectation is that these activities are integrated in class,” Gozzard said. “Our carpentry students and cosmetology students participate in SkillsUSA and I think that any student who can get involved in a career and technical student organization should; it’s an amazing opportunity.”
The students did marketing research to determine the best colors to stand out and appeal to their target audience, settling on a simple blue and yellow design (see photo).
“I thought it’d be fun to get the old recipes and then make some box designs for it,” Breeding said. “The first one was kind of me drawing something on it, and then we used Canva [design software] to make it look better—it looks a lot better now than how it was before.”
To form a focus group, the pair began by randomly selecting five students from another Tech Center class to sample the product. After collecting survey results, they reviewed and revised their recipe before broadening the sample group.
“I wouldn’t say ‘failed attempts,’ but more just things that we can improve on,” Breeding said.
“We tried the recipe several times and by the end we were kind of sick of it,” Dojack laughed.
“I wasn’t sick of it—I like it a lot,” Breeding countered.
Dojack, who hopes to pursue a career in nutrition and food sciences, said she has always loved cooking and baking and had fun testing and eating the many evolutions of their final recipe. For Breeding, the choice to take the Culinary Arts course was a process of elimination.
“I joined culinary because I didn’t want to do agriculture, and then it kind of just blossomed into liking it—I like eating food, and I plan on doing some sort of food management in the future,” he said.
Of course, this year’s competition had its own unique challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“(I was impressed with) their tenacity, because honestly I was not sure what was going to come of this,” Gozzard admitted. “They’re here two days a week for a limited amount of time. …They just blew me away, considering the type of school year this was. And would they have liked to go on to compete in person at actual nationals in Nashville? Yeah, but that’s not the way this school year turned out.”
“If we’re being honest, our projects felt really rushed,” Dojack admitted. “We were only here two days a week, so we didn’t have a lot of time to work on it. … I’m just glad we got to finish it.”
Earlier this month, the students were informed of their win at the state level. They had the opportunity to improve their project before submitting the final presentation to the national judges.
“They worked really hard—just to watch them sit down, work together and come up with these ideas and look to me and say, ‘Can we do this?’ … When we got out feedback from Virginia’s judges, they took it as positive criticism … and they immediately got to work because we had a tight turnaround,” Gozzard said. “To represent their school on a national level, that’s incredible to me. They should be very proud of themselves. I called both of their parents as soon as I heard they won.”
Gozzard says both students have declared their intention to compete again in different events next year, and they hope to have the opportunity to travel to next year’s nationals in California.
To learn more about FCCLA, visit www.fcclainc.org.