Large amount of fentanyl found following rear-end vehicle crash in Culpeper

Drivers said they were heading to Greene County
Culpeper Police seized more than 5 ounces of suspected fentanyl mixed with heroin following a rear-end traffic accident Monday afternoon on Orange Road.
A man and woman from Maryland are being held in the local jail and a 5-month-old baby in the vehicle with them was taken by the Department of Social Services, Capt. Tim Chilton of the Culpeper Police Department told the Culpeper Town Council Public Safety Committee Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. and police worked on the case until after midnight, he reported. The matter will likely be handed off to federal authorities due to the amount of fentanyl involved, which Chilton described as “Enough to kill this whole town.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 8-10 times more powerful than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. It can be deadly even ingested in small doses.
As little as two milligrams, about the size of 5 grains of salt, can cause negative health effects including trouble breathing, dizziness, and possible overdose, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Chilton said the man and woman in the vehicle were headed into Greene County and had stopped in Culpeper.
Officers responding to the crash found the powder drug, as well as a “magic bullet blender” used to mix the fentanyl and capsules to put it in, he said.
In Culpeper County last year, seven people died by fentanyl overdose, and nine in 2019.
The Culpeper Police Department plans to issue a release with more details on the arrests Wednesday.
The DEA Washington, D.C. Division in June issued an alert to area residents regarding an increase in drug overdose deaths tied to counterfeit pills containing the powerful synthetic opioid, fentanyl.
“We fear young people will find pills especially appealing,” said Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge, in a statement at the time.
“They think they’re purchasing Oxycontin or Xanax, and have no idea that they’re getting deadly fentanyl,” he said. “They have no idea that one pill could kill them. Educating our students and families about this danger has become one of our highest priorities.”