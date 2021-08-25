Large amount of fentanyl found following rear-end vehicle crash in Culpeper

Culpeper Police seized more than 5 ounces of suspected fentanyl mixed with heroin following a rear-end traffic accident Monday afternoon on Orange Road.

A man and woman from Maryland are being held in the local jail and a 5-month-old baby in the vehicle with them was taken by the Department of Social Services, Capt. Tim Chilton of the Culpeper Police Department told the Culpeper Town Council Public Safety Committee Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. and police worked on the case until after midnight, he reported. The matter will likely be handed off to federal authorities due to the amount of fentanyl involved, which Chilton described as “Enough to kill this whole town.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 8-10 times more powerful than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. It can be deadly even ingested in small doses.

As little as two milligrams, about the size of 5 grains of salt, can cause negative health effects including trouble breathing, dizziness, and possible overdose, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Chilton said the man and woman in the vehicle were headed into Greene County and had stopped in Culpeper.