Internet personality "Chris-Chan" in court on incest charge

Consolvo said it’s clear that people sought out where Chandler was staying at a hotel in Henrico and videotaped her arrest. Chandler interrupted the proceedings saying “I’m famous on the internet” loudly, and then Heilberg told her not to speak until spoken to by the court.

Chandler was sworn in to summarize a plan she had for bond, however didn’t appear to address that and instead asked the court to allow her to go pick up personal possessions and said she would be “willing to proceed with everything if I can get that done.”

Judge Barredo told Chandler that there are two things to consider when deciding bond: whether a defendant is likely to appear at trial and if the defendant constitutes an unreasonable danger to himself, his family or his community. Chandler again interrupted the judge saying “she.” The judge said he was reading from the state statute itself.

Barredo said due to the nature of the offense alleged and the fact that there appears to be a personal danger to the defendant and to the public at large he remanded her held without bond until the preliminary trial, scheduled for Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.