Imagination Library delivers first books to young readers

The Friends of the Greene County Library (FOGCL) has announced that the first shipment of books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library has started. According to Susan Bramley, FOGCL president, more than 250 children were registered in time for the first books sent to Greene County. Additional children have registered since then.

The Imagination Library is a program that provides one free book per month to registered children from birth to four years old. “The Friends of the Greene County Library is the sponsor of this initiative in Greene County,” stated Ms. Bramley. “We have made the commitment to raise the necessary funds to make sure every eligible child in Greene will be able to participate.”

Registration is available on-line at ImaginationLibrary.com. It takes just a few minutes to complete the form for each child. Families with more than one eligible child should register each child. If parents have trouble with the on-line registration, they may email FriendsofGreeneCountyLibrary@gmail.com or stop in at the library for help.

“The Imagination Library serves as a stepping stone to reading readiness,” explained Ms. Bramley. Children who are read to and learn to love books are on their way to reading independently.