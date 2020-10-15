Greene’s grad rate up in 2020

“We were able to get really creative in trying to come up with solutions to help seniors finish strong,” he said. “We also spent a lot of time making home visits and tracking down students to make sure that they were completing all the necessary requirements and getting everything … that they needed in order to graduate. Our staff did a really good job trying to ensure that we didn’t have any students fall through the cracks after the closure.”

“I really think it’s a community effort, and I think it’s a K-12 effort,” Huber said. “We talk about that all the time with our staff that the graduation rate is not just reflective of what happens in grades nine through 12; it’s what happens the moment students come to us from as young as preschool when they’re 4 years old and our ultimate goal is for them to walk across the stage and it takes everybody to do that. It takes all of our teachers and staff and leadership. It takes our families working in collaboration with us and it obviously takes the dedication and hard work of our students and the support of our community which we feel was really strong and has really allowed us to maintain that high level of success for our kids.”