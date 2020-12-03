Greene Mountain neighbors concerned with Airbnb SUP

Fourteen people from Greene Mountain Lakes submitted a petition to the Greene County Planning Commission in opposition to a special use permit (SUP) that would allow a single-family home to be used for tourist lodging. After seeing the petition and hearing from the public, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the SUP to the Board of Supervisors, which will hold a public hearing at its Dec. 8 meeting.
The owners of the home on Westwood Road in Stanardsville submitted the SUP after already offering the home on Airbnb.com. Because Greene Mountain Lakes is zoned R-1 residential, owners must apply for an SUP to operate tourist lodging. Owners of locations in A-1 agriculture and C-1 conservation zoning are permitted to operate tourist lodging by-right.
“We did not realize that we needed a special use permit. We had a friend who is also on this call and she has Airbnbs, but they are in the agricultural area and she didn’t need a permit,” said Kandi Stirling, who manages the property for her daughters, Tammy Stirling and Melissa Fava.
Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl said tourist lodging does not change the use of the property. He said his staff only reviews items from a zoning impact point of view.
“This type of residential tourist lodging doesn’t change the character or the actual use, from a zoning standpoint,” Frydl said. “When we look at this, we look at it simply as if someone is staying in a room. If they are there year round it’s not any different than if they’re only there on weekends. Based on that, our staff makes the recommendation to approve.”
During the public hearing, four adjacent homeowners spoke against the SUP.
Dovonna Lamb, who lives next to the parcel, said she objects for numerous reasons.
“My home sits just feet away from the driveway where the renters park their vehicles and walk their dogs,” Lamb said. “There has been disruptive behavior from the Airbnb guests—which ranged from strange men talking loudly on their phone at the bottom of their driveway to actually having the sheriff’s department respond to a house party at 1 a.m. I’m also really concerned about guests who have let their dogs run freely along the fence line while my dogs are outside. My biggest fear is one of them getting into my yard and attacking my dogs.”
Larry Craig, who lives behind the home, said his concern lies with the fact that an SUP stays with the property forever.
“My concern would be that the Stirlings and Airbnb do a pretty good job of screening the applicants, but the next person who owns it may not scrutinize their clientele,” Craig said.
Paige Roberts lives across the street from the home and said she also has concerns about the property being used for tourist lodging.
“In the first nine months of 2020, five new houses were built on Westwood Road alone, which is already putting additional pressure on our privately maintained road,” Roberts said. “Anyone who knows Greene Mountain Lake knows we’re famous for our bad roads.”
Paige Roberts also noted that until a complaint was filed with Airbnb.com, neighbors had never heard from the owners about the possibility of such use.
“During that interaction, my neighbor and I made a handful of recommendations, minor changes that could have gone a long way toward bringing our community together,” she said. “The applicant, so far, has ignored all of our advice—even our plea to remove language from her listing of promoting parking for eight to nine cars in the driveway, because that implies a party house. Kandi, Tammy and Melissa should all be able to relate to being home alone and having a strange man standing halfway up my driveway staring at my house and not being sure if he’s casing it or if he’s just another vacation renter wanting to get a better look at the lake.”
Doug Roberts told the commission that the constant traffic and noise the rental generates does degrade the character of the community.
“I have to emphasize this house is unmonitored; the owners do not live there and have never actually lived in the house,” Doug Roberts said. “And I want to point out the property is entirely surrounded by homes on every single side. More importantly, contrary to what the planning department packet initially said, this house is not on public sewer, it’s on a septic system, and the septic system is only rated to handle two bedrooms. This is a detail that cannot go overlooked. The septic system is not designed to handle six occupants.”
Stirling told the commission that she intends to put up a fence to protect neighbors from any renters’ dogs.
“I do keep an eye on (the house) and we go over there every week,” she said. “A lot of our renters are there for a week or more. A lot of them are only two people, because this is a nice place to get away for people from Northern Virginia. The idea of assuming that we have six party animals in the house is really, really wrong. This is the first time I’ve heard anything about a gentleman’s being down her driveway; I do know that there was one guy that was out on the front lawn, who was making a phone call and he standing out on the front lawn. And I know that he was accosted by the people across the street. And he actually reported it to both Airbnb and to myself.”
Commissioner Steve Kruskamp said his concern is that it’s not an owner-occupied rental.
“There certainly is a level of accountability that is lacking there,” Kruskamp said. “I think if you were to talk to any other residents, especially the properties touching this one or immediately close to that, they would agree that that lack of ownership is the big concern here.”
Mike Traber noted other SUPs had been approved for whole-house tourist lodging.
“My question to you would be at what point would we stop?” Kruskamp replied. “We need to really think about this further. Is it five more applications or 20 more applications? Is it 100 more applications?”
Traber, John McCloskey and Ron Williams voted in favor of the SUP and Kruskamp and Jay Willer voted to deny it. The Greene County Board of Supervisors meets at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and will include a public hearing on this matter. Visit greenecountyva.gov/government/local/board-supervisors and click on next board meeting agenda for instructions on how to log in to the Zoom call.
