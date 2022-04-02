Greene Farmers Market opens this Sat. in Stanardsville

The Greene Farmers Market kicks off its 2022 season this Saturday, April 2, at the newly-built pavilion in Stanardsville. From 8 a.m. to noon, the market is the place to find early seasonal produce and locally grown meats, meet friends, hear live music and discover treasures crafted right here in our region.

A USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program grant is helping the market to expand this year, increasing the number of regional farmers, craft vendors, planned programs, live music and fun events, as well as becoming a year-round market.

Greene Commons Consulting Manager Judy Berger says, “Our current farmers and vendors asked to extend the market season to year-round, which prompted us to apply for the USDA grant. Once we received the funding, the farmers started planning for a longer season with hoop houses and added-value products like canning and freezing.”

Berger added, “The extra funding has enabled us to recruit more farmers for the market while planning community activities to attract and engage customers. Live music begins April 16, when we hope the weather is warm enough for musicians to move their fingers!” The local music lineup includes old time blue grass, Irish and Appalachian blends—all performed by local artists.

Other rotating attractions at the market include resources for home canning and food safety from Virginia Cooperative Extension, fitness and youth programming with Greene County Parks and Recreation, plus a kids’ play area hosted by Lakeside Friends Daycare. Thanks to the USDA grant, the Greene Farmers Market purchased 8 new picnic tables for shoppers to sit and eat while chatting with neighbors and listening to music.

SNAP/EBT cards are also welcomed and double their value at the market. For every SNAP dollar a customer spends at the market, they receive another dollar to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables, compliments of a grant from Virginia Fresh Match. There is a $20 limit per customer per week. Customers should go to the SNAP tent at the market for more information. Berger added, “SNAP and Virginia Fresh Match funding are great ways to put federal dollars directly into our local farmers’ pockets, while giving our neighbors access to healthy foods.”

Vendors this week include Art Guild of Greene, Blue Ridge Coffee Crafters, Cattle Run Farm, Hawk Hollow Farm, Little Brook Farm, Saint Isidore Homestead & Permaculture, Tony’s Rings & Things, Creations by Maribeth, Mountain Meadows Farm, Ellen Taylor Design, The Farm at South River, Add Acrylics, KB Arts, Simply Taina, T’s Sweetz, According to my Stylist, Albemarle Cannabis Company, Designs by Anita Bell, Barnet Mountain Homestead, and Hope Designs.

The Greene Farmers Market is located at 40 Celt Road, behind the County Administration Building in Stanardsville. Everyone is welcome!

For more information visit www.greenecommons.com or email greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com.