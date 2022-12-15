Greene County Farm receives state recognition

Every year, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors selects one farm per member county to receive a State Clean Water Farm Award. The award is given based on the farm’s accomplishments and commitment to land stewardship and natural resources conservation management. The recipient of the 2022 Clean Water Farm Award for Greene County is Far-Mor Family Farm.

The farm situated in southern Greene County along tributaries of the Roach River is owned and operated by Brian Farinholt, Cait Morse and their daughter Ada. Brian is the 4th generation of his family to farm the land. The farm is comprised of over 60 acres of woodland, which is protected and left as natural habitat for wildlife, and over 60 acres of open pasture land which they graze a herd of 45 cattle on. They also have a herd of Oberhasli and Boer goats which graze the smaller paddocks closer to the house.

In 2017, Far-Mor Family Farm completed a large stream exclusion project through the District’s Virginia Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program to exclude their livestock from all of the streams on the farm. To do so, they installed 11, 538’ of stream exclusion fence, 3 hardened stream crossings, a new well, 3,780’ of pipeline and 6 troughs for the livestock to drink from. They also installed 1,920’ of rotational fence to create additional fields to increase their rotational grazing capacity. They now have a total of 13 grazing fields.

All of the stream exclusion fence was installed with a 35’ or wider buffer along the streams and created over 30 acres of new wooded riparian buffer. The farm recently enrolled in a 3-year rotational grazing program through the District, to improve the pastures through fertilizer and lime application, as needed, based on soil tests and enhancing their rotational grazing management. Through these programs, the farm has and follows a Conservation Plan and Grazing Management Plan.

The Farinholt family was recognized at the Culpeper SWCD Annual Awards banquet by Greene County Director Robert Runkle, Mr. Andrew Smith, Chief Deputy Director of the Department of Conservation and Recreation and Mr. James Martin, Division Director of the Soil and Water Division from Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.