Greene County family welcomes triplets

Nate and Anne Kibler of Ruckersville got a huge surprise earlier this year when they found out they were expecting not one, not two, but three babies in November, thanks to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments earlier this year.
The Kiblers are well-versed in fertility treatments, having conceived their son Kai through IVF treatments five years ago.
“We started after our wedding to try to conceive, and we had issues … so we started IVF,” Anne Kibler said. “We did the first three in Belgium. The first one failed, and the second one failed and then the third one finally took and that was our son Kai in 2015.”
Since Anne is a Belgian citizen, it was cheaper to do the treatments in Belgium than to deal with the high cost of treatment in the United States. Many health insurance companies in the U.S. cover the cost of infertility testing and diagnosis, but do not cover any of the treatment options.
With one in eight couples in the U.S. affected by infertility, the average cost of one cycle of IVF can be more than $12,000, according to Anne’s website. After their journey with Kai, the Kiblers created the Kairos Fertility Foundation to help other couples struggling with the high costs of fertility treatments in the United States.
“My husband and I wanted to make a difference in the community and speak on infertility and how hard it is,” Anne said. “People kind of brush it off as not really a thing … (but) it’s part of our journey.”
According to Anne, three couples have so far been able to conceive with financial assistance from the foundation. Unfortunately, with the limitations on events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they have been unable to hold fundraising events to expand their outreach to even more families this year.
“We basically started (the foundation) to help people who need IVF to get pregnant but don’t have the funds,” Nate Kibler said. “Normally it costs about $15,000-20,000 to do it.” They are still seeking donations to get the foundation off the ground, once things calm down a little at home with their new bundles of joy of course.
“We had embryos left over and we were sure that we were done with infertility,” Anne said, of realizing that their journey was not quite over yet.
When the Kiblers decided to try IVF again for their second child a few years ago, they got more than they bargained for.
“We thought everything was going to be OK,” Anne said. “We were ready to start expanding our family and use those embryos. We used every single one and none took, so that really was terrible. Traveling to Belgium (the first time) was really tough on our marriage and on my business and on our relationship … so we did two more rounds in America. Those failed.”
After eight failed rounds of IVF, the Kiblers took a chance on a fertility clinic in Cyprus in early March. Little did they know the world was about to turn upside down.
“Right as we got there, the coronavirus started blowing up in Italy and Cyprus ended up shutting down its borders to the country,” Nate said. “They shut down seven of the eight borders and they only opened one … getting in to the country took us eight hours to go one mile. They were checking temperatures at the border; if you had a fever they turned you around. The next day after we got in, they shut down all their borders, so if we had waited one day longer we wouldn’t have been able to get in to do the procedure.”
The day the Kiblers returned to the States, they heard President Donald Trump announce on television that he was enacting a travel ban from Europe. If they had returned a day or two later, they would have been quarantined on a military base.
“We believe that God had our back, that it was a miracle,” Anne said. “With this whole IVF thing, the timing is really important … we’re very lucky that we were able to get there the day that we did. I believe that God told me to go (to Cyprus); we both felt that it was just a divine appointment that we had to go to.”
With any fertility treatment, there is a slightly increased chance of multiple pregnancies. With IVF, the chance of twins is about 12% and the chance of triplets is less than 1%, according to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine.
“After all these losses and all these failures, in my head I was picturing this beautiful moment in the clinic and my husband and son being there and us all holding hands,” Anne said. “Our son, Kai, has been very involved. As a 4-year-old, he knows what embryos are and all this stuff; he has been there with us the whole time. We all cried when we saw that (the pregnancy test) was positive that day.”
Due to COVID-19, the clinic was not allowing kids into the treatment rooms to cut down on non-patient contact. Since the Kiblers couldn’t leave their toddler in the car, Anne had to go in to her appointment alone while Nate stayed in the car with Kai.
“I got emotionally really overwhelmed because this was such a special moment for me and I couldn’t share it with the two people who I cared about the most,” she said.
Finally, the ultrasound technician got her calmed down and started doing the scan and then Anne Kibler said she noticed that the technician was really quiet. Panicked and thinking something was wrong with the baby, she began to fear the worst.
“I was freaking out, like is the baby not breathing? Did we lose it? I was really thinking the worst,” Anne Kibler said. “And (the technician) said, ‘Well, I just have to count.’ And I said, ‘Count what? Wait, we’re having twins?’ And I just got like, really excited. And she said, ‘Well, I’m actually counting three.’ I looked at the screen and there were three faces, very clear.”
Nate Kibler said the shock really registered for him when he realized that all three were girls. Generally, with triplets, there is a 75% chance of a mix and only a 12.5% chance of all boys or all girls, but the Kibler family is all about beating the odds.
“For the gender reveal, we made a video. We went to The Party Starts Here and had them make balloons with confetti inside with the genders,” Anne Kibler said. “The first one was a girl and I was ecstatic because Nate’s family is like seven generations of all boys. And then the second one, when we popped (the balloon), it was a girl, and Nate’s face was priceless. And then the last one … very few men find out they’re having three daughters in one shot. It was pretty hilarious.”
Anne Kibler is a Charlottesville-based makeup artist providing hair and makeup for weddings, and Nate Kibler provides photo booth entertainment services for weddings and other events. Earlier this year, they also started another business offering bounce houses for events as well, so the Kiblers are well-versed in party planning. This particular event left quite a mark, however.
“Afterwards, I was in such shock, I told Anne, ‘I gotta step out,’ and I went to the golf course to try to clear my head,” Nate said.
“He left me for six hours,” Anne said, laughing.
“I got to the golf course and told my buddy, ‘If there’s ever a time you’re going to smoke me on the course, it is right now,’” Nate Kibler said. “I got right up to the tee and I hit the first drive right down the middle, birdie on the first hole and shot even par on the front nine and I felt like that was God just telling me, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ And now, obviously, I’m super excited to have them.”
Kayna Aria, Koa Stella and Karis Cyprus Kibler made their grand entrance in mid-October, just a little bit earlier than expected. After a brief hospital stay, the family returned home in early November.
“I am super excited to have triplets in Greene County, because this county is so awesome,” Anne Kibler said. “People are so supportive and kind and you really feel like people have your back. I grew up in Northern Virginia where you kind of feel a little bit more like just a number, and Greene County is just a more loving community. I’m just really excited to be a part of it with the girls.”
In fact, the Kiblers have already met and become fast friends with another couple in Greene who happen to have triplet daughters in first grade and who were more than happy to share lots of advice. Kai has become fast friends with their girls and is learning what it means to be a big brother.
Anne and Nate have been told that triplets can go through more than 750 diapers per month. A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help ease some of the burden since their businesses have also been impacted by COVID-19. Visit gofundme.com/f/kai-plus-triplets-diaper-fund to contribute to the diaper fund.
To follow the Kiblers’ journey and see more adorable photos of the triplets, visit Instagram.com/kai_plus_triplets.
To learn more about donating to help couples in need, visit kairosfertilityfoundation.org/donate.
