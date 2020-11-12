Greene County family welcomes triplets

“Right as we got there, the coronavirus started blowing up in Italy and Cyprus ended up shutting down its borders to the country,” Nate said. “They shut down seven of the eight borders and they only opened one … getting in to the country took us eight hours to go one mile. They were checking temperatures at the border; if you had a fever they turned you around. The next day after we got in, they shut down all their borders, so if we had waited one day longer we wouldn’t have been able to get in to do the procedure.”

The day the Kiblers returned to the States, they heard President Donald Trump announce on television that he was enacting a travel ban from Europe. If they had returned a day or two later, they would have been quarantined on a military base.

“We believe that God had our back, that it was a miracle,” Anne said. “With this whole IVF thing, the timing is really important … we’re very lucky that we were able to get there the day that we did. I believe that God told me to go (to Cyprus); we both felt that it was just a divine appointment that we had to go to.”

With any fertility treatment, there is a slightly increased chance of multiple pregnancies. With IVF, the chance of twins is about 12% and the chance of triplets is less than 1%, according to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine.