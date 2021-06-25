Greene celebrates freedom

First Juneteenth commemoration held in county
Juneteenth may be the newest federal holiday, but the celebrating of this national milestone has beginnings dating back more than 150 years. Greene County held its first official Juneteenth community celebration on Saturday at Greene Commons in Stanardsville—complete with live music, dancing, African crafts, local artisans, historical speakers, wine tasting, food trucks, a magician and balloon animals for the kids and a Bollywood dance lesson.
On June 19, 1865, Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger reached Galveston, Texas, the last state of the Confederacy still maintaining institutionalized slavery. In a country with limited long-distance communication and no social media to spread the word, it was two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation (Jan. 1, 1863) that the enforcement of emancipation reached this final state. The anniversary, also called Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day, has been celebrated in parts of the south since 1866 and just last week officially became a federal holiday with President Joe Biden’s Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.
Mark Heinicke, chair of the Greene County Democratic Committee, thanked the Stanardsville Area Revitalization (STAR) partnership for its years of hard work creating Greene Commons—also the site of the county farmers market every Saturday. “The result has been to offer a space for the Greene County community to gather and honor our history and heritage—and sometimes just to have a lot of fun,” he said.
Shawn Williams, who grew up in Greene and graduated from William Monroe High School in 1994, served as emcee for the afternoon’s event.
“Today is a day of empathy, and it is a celebration,” Williams said. “Just imagine being under that porch when the general comes … and you’re a slave, and he says you’re free now—just imagine how that would feel… just imagine. So that is why I’m asking everybody to just empathize, to just have a bit of empathy and understand the plight that others go through. We don’t always have to agree with everything, but understanding is where it starts.”
Ted Crackel, professor and former editor-in-chief of the Papers of George Washington at the University of Virginia, read the Emancipation Proclamation to kick off the celebration.
“That on the 1st day of January, A.D. 1863, all persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free; and the executive government of the United States, including the military and naval authority thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons and will do no act or acts to repress such persons, or any of them, in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom.” (https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/aia/part4/4h1549t.html)
William A. James Sr., who grew up in Fluvanna County and attended Piedmont Virginia Community College, Virginia State University and the University of Virginia before settling in Ruckersville with his wife of 52 years, spoke about the West African tradition of griot, or oral history. James is the author of nine books.
“I’m glad that I got to know … the people at the Greene County Library, because they changed my mind about humanity,” James said. “They showed me that regardless of your race, your creed or your color, that you can be respected and you can be loved. … Loving each other—if we just learn to do that; if we just turn out back on hate; if we just stop seeing one another as different … you might have different perspectives, you might be coming from a different culture, you might be coming from a different side of the track, but you are still part of the human race—the only real race.”
According to James, understanding who we are and where we come from is the key to community.
“In the Bible it says, love God with your whole heart, mind, body and soul, and love your neighbor as yourself,” he said. “We need to know who we are so we can love ourselves properly; then we can love others. Then we can give and show love (and) we will return to having a village mentality—because the old African proverb says ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’”
