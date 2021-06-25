Greene celebrates freedom

“I’m glad that I got to know … the people at the Greene County Library, because they changed my mind about humanity,” James said. “They showed me that regardless of your race, your creed or your color, that you can be respected and you can be loved. … Loving each other—if we just learn to do that; if we just turn out back on hate; if we just stop seeing one another as different … you might have different perspectives, you might be coming from a different culture, you might be coming from a different side of the track, but you are still part of the human race—the only real race.”

According to James, understanding who we are and where we come from is the key to community.

“In the Bible it says, love God with your whole heart, mind, body and soul, and love your neighbor as yourself,” he said. “We need to know who we are so we can love ourselves properly; then we can love others. Then we can give and show love (and) we will return to having a village mentality—because the old African proverb says ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’”

