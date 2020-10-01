Greene BOS files second lawsuit against RSA

The Sept. 28 lawsuit also noted that RSA Board Chairman Steve Hoffman, of Madison, “falsely asserted that he had contacted the attorney general of Virginia and received an opinion from the attorney general concerning the instant circumstances authorizing the action the Orange and Madison members of the board would subsequently take at said meeting.”

Hoffman told the board at the Sept. 17 meeting, “I had thought about the Greene County members’ participation after we were once served, and I asked for and received a reply from the attorney general.”

The letter, obtained by the Greene County Record through an open records request, is dated June 15, 2018, and pertains to a case where a member of a board of supervisors was hired to be executive director of a public service authority and what conflict could arise if he remained a supervisor for the said locality. It is not a current opinion.

Hoffman went on to read several sentences from the letter into the record.