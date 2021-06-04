Feeding Greene is in need of the community’s support

The pantry was able to expand into the adjacent property when the neighboring business moved out in November, and is now hard at work building a walk-in cooler and freezer, stock room and a proper loading dock to expand its food storage capabilities. They will also be taking over the backpack program to address the needs of families with children in need of food support this year.

“I’ve noticed in this pandemic, even though sometimes it seems to take forever to get some things done, other things have accelerated unbelievably fast,” Oliver said last week. “We never imagined we would have all this space.”

Although the pandemic may be beginning to subside and many families are back at work, Oliver says the volunteers continue to see new families every week.

“We got a lot of referrals from the department of social services, Region Ten and even the hospital … the need was really there,” she said. “Two weeks ago, I signed up an 80-year-old couple … they’ve been retired for a while and they said things are just too expensive … and it’s just getting harder to make it. They came the next day, after I in-putted their information. For me, that’s the biggest thing we do—alleviate people’s household budget so they can pay the other things that come up in their lives.”