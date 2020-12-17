FCC funds to bring broadband to Greene

The FCC announced last week $9.2 billion to expand broadband to more than 10 million rural Americans through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), including more than 1,500 properties in Greene County.
According to information released by the FCC on Monday, Dec. 7, two businesses were given $176,873.40 in grant funds to bring high-speed internet service to certain areas, or “blocks” in Greene County: Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and CenturyLink Inc.
“I’m thrilled with the incredible success of this auction, which brings welcome news to millions of unconnected rural Americans who for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide. They now stand to gain access to high-speed, high-quality broadband service,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “We structured this innovative and groundbreaking auction to be technologically neutral and to prioritize bids for high-speed, low-latency offerings. We aimed for maximum leverage of taxpayer dollars and for networks that would meet consumers’ increasing broadband needs, and the results show that our strategy worked. This auction was the single largest step ever taken to bridge the digital divide and is another key success for the Commission in its ongoing commitment to universal service. I thank our staff for working so hard and so long to get this auction done on time, particularly during the pandemic.”
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Dec. 8, that CenturyLink is about three years behind on implementing its existing commitment under the Connect America Funds it received years ago.
“Any funding dedicated to improving broadband access for the residents of Greene County is always positive,” Herring said. “The concern with the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, as with other grants of this type, is that the awards are distributed over a period of several years. Throughout that time, the number and potentially the locations could change. In the past, similar grants have been awarded, but not all areas with the original proposal received service. It is also possible that this could have a negative impact on the current Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant applications.”
In August, Greene County submitted an application requesting $792,870 to bring broadband services to 598 residences in Greene County, including 195 along Amicus and Celt Road; 75 near Advance Mills; 209 in Greene Mountain Lake; and 119 near Mission Home, according to the application.
Herring said Greene County could not utilize the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding received earlier this year for broadband installation.
“We were told that we cannot use CARES Act funding to expand broadband beyond service that was required by, or directly related to, COVID-19,” he said. “We didn’t have a provider in the area who could take advantage of the situation with the new funds available. The county reached out to providers to see if we could take advantage of that funding, but when they gave the money they said it had to be spent by end of December.”
Unfortunately, the timeframe was too tight for Greene County.
“How are (other counties) doing it? There had to be a plan already in place because you just can’t bring something together within a week, lay fiber and connect to the homes,” Herring said.
According to a press release from the FCC, providers must meet periodic buildout requirements that will require them to reach all assigned locations by the end of the sixth year. They are incentivized to build out to all locations as fast as possible.
Auction results released Dec. 7 show that bidders won funding to deploy high-speed broadband to more than 5.2 million unserved homes and businesses, almost 99% of the locations available in the auction. Moreover, 99.7% of these locations will be receiving broadband with speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps, with an overwhelming majority (over 85%) getting gigabit-speed broadband. CCO Holdings, LLC (Charter Communications) was assigned the most locations, just over 1.05 million. A total of 180 bidders won auction support, to be distributed over the next 10 years.
To see if your address is covered by the RDOF grant approvals, visit https://www.fcc.gov/reports-research/maps/rdof-phase-i-dec-2020 and type your address in on the map. To see more about the potential projects that would be funded with the VATI grant, visit shorturl.at/ajEHW.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!