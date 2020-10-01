Double Trouble: Flu season during COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is still here and the regular annual flu season is approaching.
Greene County Health Department is ramping up efforts to make flu shots available to help reduce the risk of flu and also to conserve potentially scarce health resources this winter. Learn more from our conversation with Kathryn Goodman, public information officer for the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
Why is it especially important to get my seasonal flu shot this year?
The flu shot is the number one way to help prevent from getting the flu, so it’s an important vaccine that everybody should get every year. It’s a seasonal vaccine, so it is tailored to what we expect the flu season to bring, and that will run anywhere from November to March or April. It’s important that people get their flu shots in the fall so we’re recommending people start getting their shots in October. If it’s January and you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet it’s not too late—definitely get a flu shot. But we certainly recommend people start getting them … so that they can have that enhanced immunity for the entire winter.
Because we’re in a global pandemic, the symptoms could be even more severe from the flu if someone was to also get COVID-19. It’s possible there could be higher hospitalization rates if someone gets the flu and COVID-19 and that their symptoms can be more severe and cause more problems.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccination in September or October, but getting vaccinated any time during the flu season can help protect you.
Once flu season is here, if I get sick, how do I know whether to get tested for flu or for COVID-19?
Unfortunately, it’s likely that if someone has any type of COVID symptom, we would still want them to be tested … and it’s quite possible during flu season we’ll want them to also be tested for the flu. It’s hard to know (because) there are different types of strains of the flu virus. We hope the vaccine should at least help lower the severity of any types of symptoms.
According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone. Testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis.”
Whether you get the flu vaccine, anyone who develops flu- or COVID-like symptoms in the winter, they would definitely need to talk to their primary care provider first and the doctor would work with them to determine what tests would be the best fit.
In the past, there have been different varieties of flu shot available. What type is being offered this year?
What we recommend for the general public is that they get the quadrivalent vaccine that protects against four different types of flu strains. That’s the vaccine that we will offer at health departments and at all of our flu vaccine clinics throughout the communities.
There are different doses and different vaccines needed (for certain populations). So an individual who’s 6 months old, that baby will need two series of the vaccine and then there is a higher dose that older adults are able to get in the community. TJHD health departments have a limited amount of high-dose flu vaccines. People should call their local health department to see if it’s available and to schedule an appointment.
For individuals who are younger than 3, there are local pediatricians that are offering drive-through flu vaccine clinics as well, so they should contact their pediatrician. The other option is that we are offering flu shots at the health department by appointment, and we can offer by appointment for individuals who are 6 months and older.
If there’s an egg allergy, people would need to contact their doctor’s office and determine where they can get access to the egg-free vaccine.
TJHD does not currently have the nasal spray available. When it first came out, it was an option for pediatrics because it was an alternative to a shot. They found it wasn’t as effective the first year but they are bringing it back this year after doing a lot more work on it. People should check with their healthcare providers or local pharmacies for the nasal spray.
If I have symptoms of COVID-19, can I still get a flu shot?
If individuals have been exposed to someone with COVID or if they’re currently experiencing any symptoms, they should wait until the isolation or quarantine ends to get their flu shot.
Typically, we don’t want individuals who are currently sick to get the flu vaccine; we want them to have a good immune system when they’re getting the vaccine. But the important thing with COVID is that if an individual is isolated or quarantined, they shouldn’t be leaving the house for unnecessary trips. Ideally, they’d stay home for the next two weeks and they can come out after that and get their flu shot.
How does the drive-through flu shot clinic work?
We want to make it as quick and simple as possible. This is our first time offering a drive-through flu vaccine clinic. We did (a drive-through clinic) for back-to-school vaccines, so we feel like we have a really efficient process in place. Folks just drive through the line, there will be a little bit of paperwork; we’re going to have extra COVID screening in place. And then we’ll have them pull up to a spot where one of our nurses will administer the vaccine and they will be on their way.
We don’t ask for any insurance and it is completely free. Appointments are not required.
Is this what an eventual COVID-19 vaccine distribution system might look like?
We actually received these doses of vaccines to do community (clinics) through an emergency response fund, so this is an emergency preparedness process for us to test our ability to do a mass point-of-dispensing clinic. We actually track when an individual shows up and track how much time it takes for them to go through and leave and that way, we can look back on the experience and make sure everything works properly. That way, if there is a mass emergency where we need to dispense vaccines in bulk, likely COVID-19 vaccines coming in the next year, we’ll be fully prepared for that.
We do point-of-dispensing clinics every year. This is just the first year in a while that we’ve hit a pandemic, where we will be using the emergency exercises that we do in the fall for flu vaccines—we’ll be putting them into play when COVID-19 vaccines become available.
The health department is monitoring very closely the vaccine development for COVID-19, and we will be in charge of distributing those. Our testing team will be able to transfer over to a COVID-19 vaccine distribution team, so we have a process ready to go for it when the vaccine is available.
What if I can’t make it to the drive-through clinic?
At the Greene County Health Department, we’ll offer them to the public by scheduled appointment on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Given COVID, we will provide flu shots at the client’s car, so that people can just call us when they arrive and we will come outside. We will accommodate walk-in visits when the schedule allows.
We will ask for insurance information, but we will not turn anyone away if they don’t have insurance and we’ll work with people’s budget; we don’t want money or insurance status to ever be a barrier to someone getting a flu shot. We will do a co-pay but we will work on a sliding scale with individuals that need that.
If you cannot make it to the Oct. 8 event, check vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/flu-vaccine-clinics for the locations of other upcoming drive-through clinics or call the Greene County Health Department at (434) 985-2262 to schedule an appointment. Please wear a mask.
What else can I do to stay healthy this fall?
It’s been a very long six months since our first COVID-19 case, and I know people are probably tired of hearing this, but it is still very important for everyone to continue wearing face masks, standing six feet from others, and washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently. All of these safety measures will also help prevent spreading flu this season. That said, getting a flu shot is still the best way to prevent getting the flu.
Along with getting a flu shot this fall, people should stay home if they are experiencing any flu or COVID symptoms and contact their doctor.
