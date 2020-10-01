Double Trouble: Flu season during COVID-19 pandemic

Is this what an eventual COVID-19 vaccine distribution system might look like?

We actually received these doses of vaccines to do community (clinics) through an emergency response fund, so this is an emergency preparedness process for us to test our ability to do a mass point-of-dispensing clinic. We actually track when an individual shows up and track how much time it takes for them to go through and leave and that way, we can look back on the experience and make sure everything works properly. That way, if there is a mass emergency where we need to dispense vaccines in bulk, likely COVID-19 vaccines coming in the next year, we’ll be fully prepared for that.

We do point-of-dispensing clinics every year. This is just the first year in a while that we’ve hit a pandemic, where we will be using the emergency exercises that we do in the fall for flu vaccines—we’ll be putting them into play when COVID-19 vaccines become available.

The health department is monitoring very closely the vaccine development for COVID-19, and we will be in charge of distributing those. Our testing team will be able to transfer over to a COVID-19 vaccine distribution team, so we have a process ready to go for it when the vaccine is available.

What if I can’t make it to the drive-through clinic?