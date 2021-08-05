COVID-19 update: local spike in July

Seventy new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13 new hospitalizations and three new deaths—attributed to the virus—have been reported in Greene since July 7. This follows a month of the lowest total new cases since the pandemic began, and could indicate the emergence of the highly contagious Delta strain.
“There are a few factors that play a part in our current Blue Ridge Health District case count,” said BRHD Public Information Officer Jason Elliott. “Increased interactions due to Fourth of July and summer activities—vacations and gatherings, etc.; general reduction of adherence to mitigation strategies now that the governor’s Executive Order has expired—individuals not using masks, maintaining distance and limiting in-person activities; and individuals assuming mild symptoms are due to allergies when, in fact, they have COVID-19.”
The new reported cases includes a cluster of 19 cases reported July 8—the highest single-day total for the county, tying with two dates in January. It should be noted that outbreaks from healthcare and nursing facilities are no longer reported on the health department’s daily dashboard, so it is unknown if these cases were part of a facility outbreak or a social event or group.
“It is important to remember that there are still people in the community who are not fully vaccinated,” Elliot said. “This includes children under 12 who are not yet able to become vaccinated. With this in mind, it is important to continue using mitigation strategies; wearing masks, physical distancing and washing hands frequently remain important in the fight against COVID-19 cases.”
As of Aug. 2, 51% of Greene County residents (or approximately 10,000 people) have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. This is slightly below the state average of 54.1% (4,618,913 people). Virginia is currently ranked 14th in the nation for rate of vaccination, according to beckershospitalreview.com .
The Virginia Department of Health reports that in the past month, there have been only 313 infections, 18 hospitalizations and one death among fully vaccinated people in the state (as of Aug. 2). There were a total of 13,345 cases, 440 hospitalizations and 23 deaths in that same time frame—confirming that breakthrough infections are rare and the highest risk is carried by unvaccinated individuals.
In addition to community testing events offered regularly through BRHD and local health districts, many medical providers along with the health district continue to offer free vaccination events and walk-in appointments on a daily basis. The Greene County Health Department is at 50 Stanard St. in Stanardsville and offers walk-in COVID vaccines on Mondays from 9:30-11:30 a.m and 1-3:30 p.m. every week.
The vaccines are still available at the former J. Crew location in Fashion Square Mall and through the mobile unit and other pop-up events. Anyone wishing to schedule a vaccine can call the BRHD COVID-19 hotline at (434) 972-6261 or visit www.vaccines.gov for additional locations.
On Tuesday, July 27, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new recommendations for masking, including that everyone—including fully vaccinated people—should wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. This is due, in part, to early data showing the chance that vaccinated people could transmit the Delta variant to those who are still unvaccinated, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch article July 31.
As of Aug. 2, Greene County was listed as substantial community spread.
The CDC also recommends that individuals consider wearing masks regardless of the level of transmission if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is high risk or not fully vaccinated. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam last week stopped short of reinstating mask mandates, updating residents to say that there would be no “requirement,” but only a “recommendation” to consider wearing a face covering as the CDC suggested.
The CDC also recommended universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. All updates to mask recommendations can be found on the CDC website (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html).
The Greene County School Board was scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Aug. 4 (after press time) to discuss mask wearing and other factors ahead of the start of the semester Aug. 11.