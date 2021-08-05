COVID-19 update: local spike in July

Seventy new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13 new hospitalizations and three new deaths—attributed to the virus—have been reported in Greene since July 7. This follows a month of the lowest total new cases since the pandemic began, and could indicate the emergence of the highly contagious Delta strain.

“There are a few factors that play a part in our current Blue Ridge Health District case count,” said BRHD Public Information Officer Jason Elliott. “Increased interactions due to Fourth of July and summer activities—vacations and gatherings, etc.; general reduction of adherence to mitigation strategies now that the governor’s Executive Order has expired—individuals not using masks, maintaining distance and limiting in-person activities; and individuals assuming mild symptoms are due to allergies when, in fact, they have COVID-19.”

The new reported cases includes a cluster of 19 cases reported July 8—the highest single-day total for the county, tying with two dates in January. It should be noted that outbreaks from healthcare and nursing facilities are no longer reported on the health department’s daily dashboard, so it is unknown if these cases were part of a facility outbreak or a social event or group.