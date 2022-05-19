County Supes from Greene, Orange, Madison agree to Greene’s RSA exit

After a long court battle and months of back and forth, an agreement has been reached setting forth terms for Greene County’s withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA).

Last week, supervisors in Madison, Orange and Greene counties adopted resolutions approving agreed terms for the latter’s exit from RSA. The terms, which were negotiated between the three county board chairmen, state that RSA will transfer its assets within Greene County to the county at no charge by June 30. These assets include the Greene Water Treatment Plant; five water storage tanks; water intake facilities on the Rapidan River and the associated transmission lines and equipment; all water distribution lines and equipment within the county; 265 fire hydrants; all RSA property and equipment associated with the Ruckersville Sewer Treatment Plant that is not already owned by the county; the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Stanardsville including the lagoons and storage pond; all discharge facilities; all wastewater collection lines, pump stations, force mains and equipment in Greene County; all equipment and vehicles specifically related to water and sewer facilities and operations in Greene County and keys, combinations, passcodes, etc. needed to use or access facilities located in Greene County.

The RSA Adminis-tration Building on Rt. 33 will be transferred to Greene County, but will be rented back to RSA for $1 until Dec. 31, 2023. RSA must also transfer or assign all permits and licenses for the operation of water and sewer facilities in Greene County to the county along with customer and billing information and any design, construction, maintenance, service, warranty or similar record. Service is to be continually maintained during the transfer and any consumable including chemicals and other supplies must be at least 80% stocked. Greene County’s engineer and RSA’s engineer will spend two weeks in late June walking through facilities and compiling an existing conditions report concerning all the assets being transferred.

In addition, all on-hand assets relating to RSA’s three ongoing capital projects in Greene County and four projects in the planning and designing stage will be transferred. The three capital projects are pump station electrical upgrades; pump station upgrades with new variable speed pumps and the upgrade of water meters.

The four projects in the planning and design stage are the construction of a 12” water main from Quinque to Stanardsville; the construction of a storage tank in Standardsville; the repainting of elevated storage tanks; and retrofitting or replacing the water treatment plant. Also transferred will be assets related to 11 proposed projects for facilities in Greene County including the installation or replacement of water mains, replacing transmission lines and aging iron water pipes and upgrading force mains.

RSA will also make a one-time cash payment of $1.35 million to Greene County which will fulfill the authority’s monetary obligation to the county in regards to claims, causes and entitlements. Greene County will not be responsible for any portion of RSA’s debt and the county will use the payment for the purpose of paying debt or other expenses related to the water and sewer systems. The payment will be due upon the SCC’s approval of Greene County’s withdrawal from RSA.

In exchange, Greene County will have no interests in any RSA facilities or assets located out of the county. As for the ongoing litigation, that will be jointly dismissed when the Virginia Resources Authority and the SCC have approved Greene County’s withdrawal from RSA and the payment from RSA to Greene County has been made.

The resolution adopted by each county calls for the preparation of a formal withdrawal and transition agreement between the three counties and RSA. The agreement is to include a list of specific assets to be conveyed, deed, easement and bill of sale forms and any other exhibits as may be necessary. The county boards are expected to adopt the agreement at each of their respective future meetings.

Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor thanked the three board chairmen for their work in creating last week’s resolution.

“[They] got together and talked as people of good will and worked out terms for Greene County’s withdrawal from RSA and resolution of the long going dispute with RSA,” he said.

Greene County Supervisor Steve Bowman thanked chairman Marie Durrer for her negotiating skills and also thanked Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clay Jackson and Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Mark Johnson for their work in coming to a resolution.

“All three chairs have done a tremendous job,” Bowman said.

The resolution, which all three boards adopted unanimously, comes after previous resolutions adopted last year. Madison and Orange counties adopted a resolution last April which consented to Greene County’s withdrawal, something the latter had expressed in its own April 2021 resolution. The following month, Madison and Orange County leaders entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that each of the three boards would adopt a concurrent resolution to amend RSA’s articles so that upon the withdrawal, the authority’s governing board would consist of three Orange County representatives and two Madison County representatives.

It remains to be seen how Greene County’s withdrawal will affect Madison and Orange.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.