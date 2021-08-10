BREAKING: After 2 board meetings, masks are required in GCPS

The following afternoon, the Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) held a town hall to discuss the Delta coronavirus variant, the recent local uptick in COVID cases and the guidance regarding masks in schools. Also that same day, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam insinuated in a press briefing that school districts that chose to go against the CDC’s recommendations could be legally liable for any COVID cases due to perceived negligence.

“Local school divisions are taking the lead, including mask wearing and mitigation measures in their schools,” Northam said Aug. 5. “We expect them to follow the law, and the law that was passed earlier this year says that schools will do two things this fall: they will offer in-person instruction five days a week, and they will follow CDC mitigation strategies. The CDC guidance is that people in schools need to be wearing masks. That law was passed by a strong bipartisan vote of the legislature, and I expect school divisions to follow it. If they choose not to follow it, they should have a frank discussion with their legal counsel.”

Based on this, there was some confusion as to the legality of allowing mask-wearing to be optional for the start of the 2021-22 school year, as Greene County is considered a “high transmission” area according to the CDC.